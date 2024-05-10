Business Standard
Tata Capital to ABRN Finance: 15 NBFCs surrender registration certificates

rbi reserve bank of india

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said 15 NBFCs, including Tata Capital Financial Services and Revolving Investments, have surrendered their certificates of registration due to various reasons.
Nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) have ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.
These are Tata Capital Financial Services, Tata Cleantech Capital, Naperol Investments, USG Financial Services, Urja Capital, Vandana Dealers, ABRN Finance, Jodhani Management, and JDS Securities.
The RBI further said six NBFCs surrendered their certificate of registration after exiting from Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) business.
These were Vian Growth Capital, Drap Leasing and Finance, Jewel Strips, Revolving Investments, Anshu Leasing, and A V B Finance.
The certificates of registration were granted to them by the RBI.

First Published: May 10 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

