close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

TruCap, HDFC Bank form co-lending tie-up for underserved MSME borrowers

Industry estimates indicate that the MSME sector has an overall credit demand of Rs 69.3 trn, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%

Indian firms, firm funding, company loans

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 12:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TruCap Finance Limited (TRU) and HDFC Bank, on Thursday, commenced business under a co-lending partnership where TRU will leverage its Lending-as-a-Service (L-a-a-S) model to offer quality credit solutions to underserved borrowers, primarily in non-urban locations.

Both HDFC Bank and TRU will extend Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) business loans and gold loans under this collaboration.

Industry estimates indicate that the MSME sector has an overall credit demand of Rs 69.3 trillion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5 per cent. Less than 15 per cent of this demand is met by formal lending channels. TRU, which specialises in MSME lending, focuses on offering affordable credit solutions aimed at propelling the growth of small businesses.

Rohan Juneja, managing director and chief executive officer of TRU, noted, "The partnership with HDFC Bank will serve our mission where both entities will benefit from TRU's sourcing, distribution, assessment, and collection capabilities in non-urban markets. This ensures effective deployment of capital to guarantee last-mile credit delivery."

TRU has already disbursed over Rs 2,000 crore in loans, aiding more than 190,000 customers and contributing to the credit inclusion of underserved businesses. The company's expansive network includes more than 118 branches scattered across over 50 cities in the MSME clusters of West, Central, and North India. This extensive presence enables TRU to deliver timely credit solutions to small businesses for varied needs, such as availing working capital or purchasing assets, thereby enhancing revenue and livelihood generation in non-metro regions.

Sumant Rampal, Group Head – Business Banking & Rural Banking, HDFC Bank said, "The partnership with TruCap helps us in expanding financial inclusion to the last mile customer and provides them with convenience, speed and affordability. This joint work is allowing us to reach customers in semi-urban and rural markets and the mini micro-segment of MSMEs. With quick approvals, competitive rates, and extended reach, this collaboration empowers more individuals and businesses to fulfill their dreams."

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

How HDFC merger impacts home loan borrowers, FD investors, account holders

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

RBI proposes norms: 'Wilful defaulters must be identified within 6 months'

Flight of disinvestment: Centre's PSU stake sale programme remains elusive

Bank credit grows 15.07% YoY in early Sept; deposits expands by 12.8%

RBI proposes lenders identify 'wilful defaulters' within six months

Fund pick: HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund

Topics : HDFC Bank MSMEs funding loans Banking sector BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 12:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon