Home / Finance / News / UPI payments face outage for third time in a week, NPCI flags latency

This is the third time processing UPI payments has faced an outage

The UPI network was down on March 26, followed by payment processing issues on March 31 and April 2. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Digital payment users encountered issues in processing transactions on India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), for the third time in a week. Retail payments body, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), attributed the issue to latency in the UPI network.
 
“There were some intermittent declines in UPI due to fluctuations in the success rates in some banks. These fluctuations increased the latency in the UPI network. NPCI has been working closely with them and UPI has been stable,” the NPCI said in a statement.
 
This is the third time processing UPI payments has faced an outage. The UPI network was down on March 26, followed by payment processing issues on March 31 and April 2. The NPCI had previously attributed the outage to an issue at the banks’ end due to the financial year-end rush.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

