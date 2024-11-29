Business Standard
NSDL gets Vijay Chandok, financial market veteran as its new MD and CEO

NSDL is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution offering a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities markets in India.

Nov 29 2024

The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on Friday said Vijay Chandok, a financial market veteran, has joined as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Prior to joining NSDL, Chandok served as the MD and CEO of ICICI Securities. He held pivotal roles at the ICICI Group, including on the board of ICICI Bank as an executive director.

A seasoned banker and a financial market veteran with over three decades of experience, Chandok brings a wealth of expertise in the BFSI sector, NSDL said in a statement.

NSDL is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution offering a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities markets in India. Following the introduction of the Depositories Act in 1996, NSDL pioneered the dematerialisation of securities in India in November 1996.

 

It is India's first securities depository to reach Rs 500 lakh crore (USD 6 trillion) in value of assets held in custody in September 2024.

In October, NSDL received Sebi's go-ahead to launch its initial public offering (IPO), which is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of more than 5.72 crore equity shares by shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS include National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC Bank.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

