Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Rupee declines on FPI outflows, avoids record low on RBI intervention

Rupee declines on FPI outflows, avoids record low on RBI intervention

The rupee closed at 84.4850 against the U.S. dollar, down from its close of 84.4525 in the previous session

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee weakened on Thursday to close just shy of its all-time low, pressured by foreign portfolio outflows and month-end importer demand for dollars, while intervention by the central bank helped limit losses.

The rupee closed at 84.4850 against the U.S. dollar, down from its close of 84.4525 in the previous session.

The currency had weakened to its all-time low of 84.5075 last week.

Benchmark Indian equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, closed down by about 1.5% each, dragged down by losses in stocks of heavyweight IT firms.

Foreign banks were spotted bidding for dollars while state-run banks were present on offer "pretty much through the session", most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, a trader at a foreign bank said.

 

The central bank has frequently intervened in recent sessions to support the rupee near the psychologically important support level of 84.50.

More From This Section

TAX

Holistic new tax code needed for Viksit Bharat, say experts ahead of Budget

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Most CFOs in India see GenAI boosting tax function efficiency: Report

rupee bond

Rupee flat amid month-end dollar bids and likely RBI intervention

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to delay cutting rates to early 2025 amid inflation concerns: Poll

Premiumchart

BCFI to push for SRO status; explores solo, strategic partnership options

The dollar index rose about to 106.3 after slumping 0.7% on Wednesday, its largest single-day fall since late-August.

A stronger euro following hawkish comments from a European Central Bank policymaker and month-end rebalancing flows likely weighed on the dollar, ING Bank said in a note.

Elevated US interest rates, European political developments and "the threat of more tariff social media posts coming through should keep the dollar bid on dips," the note said.

Meanwhile, investors have added to short positions on most emerging Asian currencies, including the rupee, amid concerns about the incoming U.S. administration's policies, according to a Reuters poll.

Focus now turns to the India gross domestic product (GDP)data for the July-September quarter due on Friday, which will help investors gauge the extent of the economic slowdown that contributed to foreign outflows from local equities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rupee falls 15 paise to 83.44 against US dollar during early trade

rupee bond

Rupee hits record low as US dollar climbs, portfolio outflows continue

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

Foreigners selling Indian govt bonds won't return in a hurry: ANZ India

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank defends forex policy as India attempts to avert global risks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Exports not adversely impacted by rupee exchange rate policy: RBI Bulletin

Topics : FPI Rupee RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon