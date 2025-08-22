Friday, August 22, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VinFast Auto partners with SBI to provide car loans for EV buyers

VinFast Auto partners with SBI to provide car loans for EV buyers

The agreement aims to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of the electric automaker's first product rollout in the country



Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

VinFast Auto India on Friday said it has joined hands with State Bank of India to facilitate loans for customers.

The agreement aims to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of the electric automaker's first product rollout in the country.

The collaboration allows the automaker to leverage State Bank of India's extensive pan-India network of nearly 23,000 branches to reach customers across urban and emerging markets alike, Vinfast Auto said in a statement.

"This partnership will not only offer convenient and competitive financing solutions, but also extend the brand's presence to a broader audience, enabling a seamless and holistic EV ownership journey," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said.

 

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnam-based Vingroup JSC, is gearing up for the launch of its VF 6 and VF 7 models in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

