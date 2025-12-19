Friday, December 19, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹153 cr saved: Indians cut forex losses, overseas spend rises 40% in 2025

Global Trips Up 33%, Forex Fees Down: How Indians Optimised Travel Wealth in 2025

holiday health tips for travel

Kazakhstan is the new Switzerland for young Indians on a budget.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly half (47. 28%) of every rupee Indians spend overseas goes into shopping while 63.8% of all international trips were solo with Mumbai–Delhi–Bengaluru accounting for nearly 65% of outbound travel, as per key finding from the Niyo Rewind 205 Report.
 
Indians travelled more, earlier and more cost-efficiently in 2025 — and the numbers prove it. According to Niyo, solo travellers made up a massive 63.8% of all international trips, Gen Z and millennials drove over 90% of outbound travel, and users collectively saved ₹153 crore through smarter spending tools. Travel behaviour shifted too: September saw 41% of visa bookings, overtaking October as the new peak season, while Thailand and UAE captured 45% of all trips.   Top 5 merchant categories for card usage abroad 
 
 
Based on Niyo’s data from April to September 2025, shopping continues to hold the top position across Dining, Transport, Accommodation, and experiences. However, the category’s share has begun to decline marginally year-on-year, indicating the early signs of a shift toward more experiential and purposeful global travel. Travellers, especially younger cohorts, are gradually rebalancing their budgets to include cultural activities, local exploration, and new forms of mobility.
 
" “Shopping remains the single largest component of India’s international spends driven by aspiration, value, and culture. But what’s emerging is a new kind of global Indian who is more intentional and experience-led in how they spend abroad," said Vinay Bagri, Co-founder and CEO of Niyo.

Niyo’s data suggests that shopping maintains its dominance due to several structural and behavioural forces. Indian travellers often secure better price advantages abroad, particularly on electronics, apparel, cosmetics, and luxury goods. Aspirational buying linked to global brands and international releases also plays a major role, as does India’s strong gifting culture during festive and wedding seasons. In addition, certain products see delayed or limited availability in India, prompting shoppers to purchase them overseas.
 
At the same time, international spending patterns are evolving. Travellers are increasingly prioritising functional and essential purchases such as gadgets, travel gear, and work accessories. Luxury shopping is becoming more planned and value-conscious rather than impulse-driven. Gen Z travellers, in particular, are allocating a greater share of their budgets to experiences, local culture, intercity mobility, and on-ground convenience reflecting a broader global shift toward experiential consumption. 
Nearly 6 in 10 visas are now booked a month or more in advance.
 
Big Cities, Bigger Wanderlust
 
Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru dominated India’s outbound travel story, together accounting for nearly two in three international trips — confirming these metros as India’s most globally mobile, digitally fluent travellers. (Delhi 25.62%, Bengaluru 21.23%, Mumbai 17.58%).
 
The Solo Traveller Era Is Here
 
Forget big group travel — 63.8% of all international trips were solo, dwarfing couple (19.93%) and family travel (12.26%). 
 
Gen Z and Millennials now power over 9 in 10 international trips, reshaping global travel around spontaneity, affordability and adventure. 
 
Destinations of the Year: Thailand & UAE Remain Untouchable
 
Visa-on-arrival ease + short flight times = unbeatable combination.
 
Top 10 Destinations (2025):
 
  • Thailand (23.08%), UAE/Dubai (21.57%), followed by
  • Georgia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, UK, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Uzbekistan. 
  • Short-haul, value-driven, thrill-focused destinations increasingly dominate, while Europe stays aspirational.
 
The Kazakhstan Breakout & Central Asia Boom
 
Central Asia is now mainstream.
 
  • Kazakhstan flight bookings jumped 11.01% YoY
  • Uzbekistan up 11.53%
  • Georgia continues surging
 
These regions showed up in both top-visited and fastest-growing lists. 
 
Peak Travel Is Moving Earlier — September Is the New October
  • To avoid festive crowds and soaring fares:
  • Peak travel month shifted from October (30.7%) in 2024 to September (41%) in 2025.
  • Visa bookings mirror the trend: September 53.4% vs October 46.6% last year. 
  • Travellers are more price-sensitive, planning earlier, and booking visas ahead
 
What Men, Women & Age Groups Chose
Men flocked to:
 
UAE (33.2%), Thailand (23.19%), UK, Malaysia, Kazakhstan — a mix of nightlife, adventure and work hubs. 
 
Women preferred:
 
Structured, safe destinations — Philippines, Vietnam, UK, Malaysia. 
 
Gen Z loved:
 
UAE (32.56%), Thailand (23.5%), Kazakhstan (11.36%) — social-media-driven, budget-conscious.
 
Gen X stuck to:
 
UK (21.24%), US, Germany — comfort + familiarity. 
 
Indians Plan Visas, Not Flights
 
57.31% visas booked 30+ days in advance
 
But 74% flights are booked on weekdays, often impulsively
 
The modern traveller is more organised with paperwork, spontaneous with travel. 
 
Big Sheikh Energy: Dubai Is India’s Most Searched Destination
 
Top search list:
UAE (24.79%), Thailand (19.97%), UK, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. 
 
Kazakhstan becoming “the new Switzerland” for budget travellers is one of 2025’s biggest cultural shifts.
 
How Indians Spent Money Abroad: Shopping Still Rules
 
Nearly half of every rupee spent abroad goes to shopping.
But its share dipped from 49.67% to 47.28% as dining, transport and experiences rose. 
 
Top Spend Categories (2025):
 
  • Shopping – 47.28%
  • Dining – 20.69%
  • Transport – 19.93%
  • Accommodation – 9.09%
  • Experiences – 3.01%
 
Insurance Boom: Risk Awareness Spikes
 
Travel insurance uptake rose 43% YoY, from 8,393 policies (2024) to 11,979 (2025).
Most travellers choose high covers: ₹50k–₹5 lakh+ ranges. 
 
Premium Travellers Saved Big
 
Premium Niyo users saved:
 
₹1.12 crore on flights
₹24.1 lakh on visas
₹9.03 lakh on hotels
Total: ₹1.44 crore saved in 2025 alone.
       

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

