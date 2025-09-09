Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Household quarterly spending rises 33% to ₹56,000 in 2025: Report

Household expenses, particularly in urban areas, recorded a notable rise each year. However, there is also an increase in expenses in rural areas, the report added

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian household quarterly expenses have surged over 33% in three years to ₹56,000 in 2025, according to Worldpanel by Numerator’s Kharcha 3.0 report. Urban families spend the most, but rural households are also seeing sharp increases, with more budgets shifting toward essentials, education, and debt repayment. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Indian household average quarterly expenses have "steadily" gone up by over 33 per cent in the last three years to Rs 56,000 in 2025, according to a report from Worldpanel by Numerator on consumption behaviour across urban and rural India.

Household expenses, particularly in urban areas, recorded a notable rise each year. However, there is also an increase in expenses in rural areas, the report added.

"Household spending has been climbing steadily, with average quarterly expenses rising from about Rs 42,000 in 2022 to over Rs 56,000 in 2025. Urban families continue to spend the most, but rural households have also seen a sharp rebound, underscoring the mounting pressure on budgets across the country," said the report from Kharcha 3.0 from Worldpanel by Numerator.

 

The average quarterly expenses in urban markets, which were Rs 52,711 in June 2022, scaled to Rs 64,583 in March 2024 and Rs 73,579 in March 2025.

Similarly, the rural household average quarterly expenses have increased to Rs 46,623 in March 2025 from Rs 36,104 in June 2022, said the report, which is based on a sample size of 6,000 households, primarily housewives as key FMCG purchase decision-makers, to capture a comprehensive picture of evolving consumer dynamics.

"This year, expenses are increasing even within lower-income households both in urban and rural," it said, adding that "as expenses continue to increase, more consumers are struggling to manage their budgets effectively".

In 2025, certain expenditures are slightly shifting more towards education and debt, it added.

Moreover, as expenses rise, consumers are prioritising essential items and making occasional impulse buys, with some opting for cheaper alternatives to manage their budgets.

The report also found that the majority of them are now prioritising extra income.

"More than half of consumers (54 per cent) would save additional income, followed by 38 per cent who would spend on daily necessities, 18 per cent on debt repayment, and only 7 per cent on luxury or premium products," it said.

spending economy

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

