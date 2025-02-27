Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / '31% women buy homes for investment, only 2% prefer stocks, 12% pick gold'

'31% women buy homes for investment, only 2% prefer stocks, 12% pick gold'

Over 52% women favour premium & luxury homes priced >Rs 90 lakh

real estate construction building

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate emerged as the most preferred investment asset class for 70 per cent women in the second half of 2024, according to a survey conducted by property consulting firm Anarock, against 65% in the second half of 2022 and 57% in the pre- Covid (H2 2019). Women's preference for stock market investment has declined to just 2% in H2 2024, from over 20% in H2 2022.
 
"Considering the significant decline seen in the stock market in recent months in contrast to the bull run in 2022, women have unerringly picked the winning ticket in housing," said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock.  
 
 
 "The only other asset class that has seen a notable uptick on their wish list is gold, whose popularity among polled women investors has risen from 8% in the H2 2022 survey to slightly over 12% in the H2 2024 edition," noted the survey.
 
The survey also tracks women homebuyers' budget preferences - in H2 2024 survey. At least 52% women respondents preferred premium or luxury homes priced over Rs 90 lakh. In the H2 2022 survey, about 47% women respondents picked this budget category. At least33% aspiring women homebuyers look for properties priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, while 11% prefer homes priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore. Interestingly, at least 8% prefer to buy homes priced over Rs 2.5 crore.
 
Demand for newly launched properties is on the rise - over 18% of the survey's women respondents now prefer under-construction homes, against 10% in the H2 2022 survey. Their preference for the instant gratification of ready-to-move-in homes had declined to 29% in the H2 2024 survey, from 48% in H2 2022. 

Also Read

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

Signature Global targets zero net debt by FY26 on strong sales: Chairman

Of the DDA housing units, 769 were categorised as HIG and MIG apartments, while the majority were designated for EWS and LIG sections.

One month left to deadline, DDA manages to sell only 26.5% housing units

billionaires

Elon Musk tops superbillionaires index; Ambani, Adani join exclusive club

PremiumNEIL MURRAY, chief executive officer (CEO) of real estate management services at JLL

India's differentiator in realty is vibrant work ecosystem: Neil Murray

real estate construction building

Panchshil Realty affiliate buys land parcels worth Rs 615 cr in Navi Mumbai

 
"This is a clear indicator of a strengthening investment approach among India's women property buyers. It also highlights that the fact that most new launches are by large and listed developers gives them confidence to back cheaper under-construction properties with an eye on future profit," added Puri. 
 
Here are the key highlights of the survey: 
  • Among women homebuyers, end-users predominate in H2 2024 survey, against 79% back in H2 2022
  • 70% women prefer residential real estate for investment; stock market loses appeal - just 2% women prefer it now against 20% 2 years ago
  • 18% women respondents prefer newly launched properties against 10% earlier: RTM homes' preference down to 29
  • Over 52% women favour premium & luxury homes priced >Rs 90 lakh; of these, 33% pick Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 Cr budget, 11% prefer Rs 1.5 - 2.5 crore price tags, 8% choose >Rs 2.5 Cr homes
"With growing independence and higher disposable incomes, women are increasingly coming to the housing market as convinced investors. Our H2 2024 survey finds the end-use-to-investment ratio for women homebuyers at 69:31 against 79:21 in the H2 2022 edition. Even more remarkable is their firm preference for housing over the other popular investment asset classes Indians gravitate to," said Puri. 
 
 

More From This Section

Fixed Deposit

What are the best fixed deposit rates in the market for you?

mf, micro finance, mutual fund

Fund review: UTI Large Cap Fund

deported, deportation

Illegal immigrants must register or face jail: What Trump's order means

Hiring, Jobs

Can you claim full tax benefits if your co-borrower loses their job?

Donald Trump, Trump

US firms can buy Gold Card for $5 million to hire top Indian grads: Trump

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon