Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

8.7% Interest, 100% on-road price: Top car loan offers this festive season

100 per cent of the on-road price, flexible EMIs, no guarantor requirement and quick processing are some of the offers lenders have unveiled this Diwali to attract new car owners

Car loan, CAR

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Are you considering buying a new car this festive season? Banks are offering car loans at rates as low as 8.70 per cent.

Flexible EMIs, no guarantor requirement and quick processing are just some of the offers lenders have unveiled this Diwali to attract new car owners. 

Before we get into offers, here is an overview of the interest rates and processing fees charged by various banks for their car loans, spanning both public and private sectors, as compiled by Paisabazaar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chart
 
Here are some of the Diwali deals from leading lenders:

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Xpress Car Loan Diwali Offer:
  1. Interest rate starts at 8.80 per cent p.a. and above.
  2. Special Diwali offer with zero foreclosure charges and quick disbursal.
  3. Option to explore pre-owned Car Loans with rates starting from 11.25 per cent p.a.
  4. Loans feature affordable EMIs and flexible tenures.
State Bank of India: SBI Festive Dhamaka Car Loan Offer:
  1. Zero processing fees until January 31, 2024.
  2. Lowest interest rates and EMI.
  3. Longest repayment tenure of 7 years.
  4. Financing based on the 'On-Road price,' inclusive of Registration and insurance.
  5. Interest is calculated on the Daily Reducing Balance.
  6. No prepayment charges after 1 year.
  7. Finance up to 90 per cent of the 'On-road Price.'
  8. No Advance EMI.
  9. Optional SBI Life Insurance cover is available.
ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank's festive offer on car loans includes:
  1. Funding up to 100 per cent of the on-road price.
  2. Flexible tenure of up to 8 years for selected models.
  3. Instant sanction letter for pre-approved customers.
  4. Existing auto loan customers can get Insta Money in 3 seconds on the iMobile app.
  5. Insta refinance on your existing loan for a car, free of charge.
  6. The max refinance option allows you to avail of a loan of up to 140 per cent of your vehicle valuation.
  7. Waiver on pre-payment (foreclosure) charges after 12 months.
Federal Bank:  Federal Bank Car Loan Offer:
  1. Funding up to 100 per cent of the ex-showroom price.
  2. Repayment period of up to 84 months.
  3. Free Personal accident insurance up to Rs. 10.00 lakhs for individuals.
  4. Nil Pre-closure charges for individuals.
  5. Reimbursement within 1 month of the car purchase date.
  6. No-income document scheme.

Also Read

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

All about car loan rates, terms and offers explained in chart

Avoid mis-selling at banks, research before buying financial product

Fund review: Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

Breathe easy: Here is how to get the apt air purifier for your home

Sovereign green bonds for NRIs offer credit-risk-free returns in long term

Topics : car loan car loans loan rates SBI interest rates Diwali discounts on cars

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon