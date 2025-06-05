Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 82% Indians on a job hunt, prioritise work-life balance as much as money

82% Indians on a job hunt, prioritise work-life balance as much as money

High market competition and unmet salary expectations challenge 43% of job seekers, while 35% struggle with the need for additional skills or certifications

Jobs

81% of Indian professionals plan to invest in upskilling in FY2026

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A majority 82% of Indian professionals are job hunting, with 51% actively seeking new roles in 2025 and 31% passively exploring. However, professionals aged 45 to 60 are less inclined to switch roles, with only 39% actively looking, according to the 'Upskilling Trends Report 2025–26’ by Great Learning, a global edtech company in higher education and professional training
 
Despite the hiring slowdown easing, global trade tariffs and immigration policies continue to create uncertainty. High market competition and unmet salary expectations challenge 43% of job seekers, while 35% struggle with the need for additional skills or certifications, noted the report. 
 
 
The report also suggests professionals are prioritising work-life balance as much as salary, with 19% citing each as the top factors influencing their job search. Notably, 26% of professionals aged 44–60 rank work-life balance higher than pay, highlighting a growing demand for flexibility and well-being at work. 
The report is based on comprehensive primary research involving over 1,000 professionals across India, spanning various sectors, age groups, cities, industries, and educational backgrounds.
 
Job Retention Confidence Rises Sharply in 2025–26, Especially Among Professionals in Large Firms and Tier-1 Cities
 
The report indicates that 73% of professionals are confident about retaining their jobs this year, an 11 percentage point increase from the previous year. Confidence levels vary by location and company size, with 31% of professionals in Tier-1 cities feeling ‘extremely confident’ about job retention, compared to only 18% in Tier-2 cities. Additionally, 85% of professionals in companies with over 5,000 employees express confidence in job retention, while the figure drops to 58% among those in companies with fewer than 50 employees.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains pace, rises 450 pts; Eternal rallies 4%, Dr Reddy's 2.5%

milk factory amul mother dairy

Amul partners COVAP to launch milk in Spain, eyes expansion in Europe

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, covid testing

India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 4,866; 5-month-old among 7 dead

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Why did Diamond Power Infrastructure share price fall 6% in upbeat market?

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk escalates attack, urges Americans to 'kill' Trump's tax cut bill

 
AI Disruption Met With Resilience: 78% of Professionals Optimistic About Career Impact
 
As professionals navigate the evolving job landscape shaped by AI and automation, a sense of adaptation is becoming increasingly apparent. 78% of professionals now express a positive outlook towards AI’s impact on their careers. Interestingly, MBA and B.Com graduates are more optimistic (89% and 84%, respectively) than those from B.E/B.Tech backgrounds. 
 
This is likely influenced by recent trends in India’s IT sector, where many large companies, traditionally major recruiters of entry- and mid-level talent, have reduced hiring due to increased AI adoption. This shift has sparked widespread discussions about AI’s effects on tech jobs, shaping the outlook of professionals with technology degrees.
 
Upskilling Gains Momentum as 81% of Professionals Prioritise Future-Proofing Skills in FY2026
 
In FY 2026, 85% of professionals recognize the importance of upskilling to future-proof their careers, an increase from 79% last year. Intent to upskill remains strong, with 81% planning to invest in acquiring new technical skills this year. 
 
Professionals in Tier-1 cities are especially motivated, with 46% rating upskilling as ‘extremely important,’ compared to 26% in Tier-2 cities. Company size also influences this outlook — 93% of employees in large firms (1000–5000+ employees) see upskilling as important, versus 75% in companies with under 50 employees.
 
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning top the list of interest areas for upskilling, followed by Software Development (36%) and Cybersecurity (35%). Notably, there’s a shift from preferring Master’s degrees in FY2025 to favoring shorter certificate programs in FY2026. This change highlights a focus on cost-effectiveness, targeted learning, and immediate applicability, reflecting the rising acceptance of micro-credentials by employers, and a strategic approach by professionals to enhance employability in an evolving job market.   " The gap between talent and opportunity is no longer about access—it's about action. As the pace of disruption accelerates, those who embrace continuous learning will not only remain employable—they’ll lead the transformation," said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning.
     

More From This Section

PremiumSensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Suitable bets for cost-sensitive investors seeking market returns

Retirement Plan, Retirement

HNIs aim for early retirement but low savings, planning hold them back

tourist indian traveller

International travel spend by Indians up 25% to $31.7 bn in FY24: Report

Shanti Ekambaram is the Deputy Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra's Shanti Ekambaram tops 2025 Women Leaders list, says Hurun

With a combined turnover exceeding INR 40 crore, they are not merely creating art; they are shaping the future of creativity and innovation.

India's top women artists: 87-yr old Arpita Singh tops with Rs 23 cr sales

Topics : Job hunting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon