82% Indians on a job hunt, prioritise work-life balance as much as money

A majority 82% of Indian professionals are job hunting, with 51% actively seeking new roles in 2025 and 31% passively exploring. However, professionals aged 45 to 60 are less inclined to switch roles, with only 39% actively looking, according to the 'Upskilling Trends Report 2025–26’ by Great Learning, a global edtech company in higher education and professional training
Despite the hiring slowdown easing, global trade tariffs and immigration policies continue to create uncertainty. High market competition and unmet salary expectations challenge 43% of job seekers, while 35% struggle with the need for additional skills or certifications, noted the report.
The report also suggests professionals are prioritising work-life balance as much as salary, with 19% citing each as the top factors influencing their job search. Notably, 26% of professionals aged 44–60 rank work-life balance higher than pay, highlighting a growing demand for flexibility and well-being at work.
The report is based on comprehensive primary research involving over 1,000 professionals across India, spanning various sectors, age groups, cities, industries, and educational backgrounds.
Job Retention Confidence Rises Sharply in 2025–26, Especially Among Professionals in Large Firms and Tier-1 Cities
The report indicates that 73% of professionals are confident about retaining their jobs this year, an 11 percentage point increase from the previous year. Confidence levels vary by location and company size, with 31% of professionals in Tier-1 cities feeling ‘extremely confident’ about job retention, compared to only 18% in Tier-2 cities. Additionally, 85% of professionals in companies with over 5,000 employees express confidence in job retention, while the figure drops to 58% among those in companies with fewer than 50 employees.
AI Disruption Met With Resilience: 78% of Professionals Optimistic About Career Impact
As professionals navigate the evolving job landscape shaped by AI and automation, a sense of adaptation is becoming increasingly apparent. 78% of professionals now express a positive outlook towards AI’s impact on their careers. Interestingly, MBA and B.Com graduates are more optimistic (89% and 84%, respectively) than those from B.E/B.Tech backgrounds.
This is likely influenced by recent trends in India’s IT sector, where many large companies, traditionally major recruiters of entry- and mid-level talent, have reduced hiring due to increased AI adoption. This shift has sparked widespread discussions about AI’s effects on tech jobs, shaping the outlook of professionals with technology degrees.
Upskilling Gains Momentum as 81% of Professionals Prioritise Future-Proofing Skills in FY2026
In FY 2026, 85% of professionals recognize the importance of upskilling to future-proof their careers, an increase from 79% last year. Intent to upskill remains strong, with 81% planning to invest in acquiring new technical skills this year.
Professionals in Tier-1 cities are especially motivated, with 46% rating upskilling as ‘extremely important,’ compared to 26% in Tier-2 cities. Company size also influences this outlook — 93% of employees in large firms (1000–5000+ employees) see upskilling as important, versus 75% in companies with under 50 employees.
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning top the list of interest areas for upskilling, followed by Software Development (36%) and Cybersecurity (35%). Notably, there’s a shift from preferring Master’s degrees in FY2025 to favoring shorter certificate programs in FY2026. This change highlights a focus on cost-effectiveness, targeted learning, and immediate applicability, reflecting the rising acceptance of micro-credentials by employers, and a strategic approach by professionals to enhance employability in an evolving job market. " The gap between talent and opportunity is no longer about access—it's about action. As the pace of disruption accelerates, those who embrace continuous learning will not only remain employable—they’ll lead the transformation," said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning.