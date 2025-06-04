Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / International travel spend by Indians up 25% to $31.7 bn in FY24: Report

International travel spend by Indians up 25% to $31.7 bn in FY24: Report

Millennials and Gen Zs comprise almost half of travelers going abroad, says survey by insurance company

tourist indian traveller

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Millennial and Gen Z Indians comprise 48 per cent of outbound travellers in the country, said a report by an insurance company on Wednesday, marking a shift in the industry’s customers.
  According to Pew Research, anyone born between 1981 and 1996  is considered a Millennial and anybody born after 1996 are Gen Z 
“India’s international travel spending rose by 25 per cent in FY24 alone, touching $31.7 billion,” said the ACKO India Travel Report 2025. Outbound travel is projected to cross $55 billion by 2034.
 
As many as 36 per cent of outbound travellers were younger than 35, said the report based on data on 49,000 travel insurance policies covering over 100,000 Indians. “The young Indian traveller is digitally savvy and adventurous, blending work, wellness, weddings, and wanderlust into longer, more meaningful trips,” said a spokesperson for ACKO.
 
 
Almost 99 per cent of ACKO customers bought medical insurance, while 83 per cent chose broader plans covering baggage loss and travel delays. “Today’s travellers want peace of mind. They’re planning smarter, not just harder,” said the spokesperson.

Also Read

PremiumWTTC

India's tourism sector to gain from global uncertainty, says WTTC CEO

Travel Insurance

87% of Indians choose eco travel: Here's top sustainable travel spots

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Indian outbound travel fuels hospitality sector in APAC locations: Colliers

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Indians in Tier-II cites bring 'faster growth' for travel industry: Report

Technology, artificial intelligence, global travel industry

#BoycottTurkey trends in India: 5 best alternative countries to visit

 

Women travellers

Women made up 43 per cent of Indian outbound travellers in 2024, showing independence and shifting societal norms. “From solo adventures to family getaways, women are reshaping India’s travel story,” said the report.
 
Where Indians are travelling
   
Top international destinations in 2024, based on ACKO's data:
   
Thailand (13 per cent)
   
UAE (10 per cent)
   
USA (6 per cent)
   
Vietnam (5 per cent)
   
Indonesia (5 per cent)
   
Visa-friendly policies, flight connectivity and social media trends shape Indians’ travel choices. Beach lovers travel to Phuket, Bali, and Da Nang, while “urban explorers” prefer cities like Dubai, New York, and San Francisco.
   
Disruptions prove costly
   
Medical claims form 33 per cent of insurance payouts, averaging Rs 16,542.
   
Delayed baggage accounts for 25 per cent of claims (avg. Rs 17,379).
   
Trip rescheduling sees average claims of Rs 72,428.
   
“Travel today is more than a break — it’s a statement,” said the ACKO spokesperson. “But it comes with risks. That’s why smart planning and comprehensive insurance matter more than ever.”

More From This Section

Shanti Ekambaram is the Deputy Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra's Shanti Ekambaram tops 2025 Women Leaders list, says Hurun

With a combined turnover exceeding INR 40 crore, they are not merely creating art; they are shaping the future of creativity and innovation.

India's top women artists: 87-yr old Arpita Singh tops with Rs 23 cr sales

income tax itr taxation

June 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

Mumbai rain

Unsafe building? MHADA offers Rs 20,000 monthly rent and temporary housing

income tax

Sept 15 is new deadline to file ITR but that's not for everyone: Here's why

Topics : Travel Indian travellers BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon