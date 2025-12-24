Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AI Express passenger assault case: Police record eyewitness statements

AI Express passenger assault case: Police record eyewitness statements

In a subsequent statement, Dewan said a CT scan confirmed a displaced fracture of his left nasal bone

IGI Airport

According to the complaint, the altercation began after Dewan objected to some airline staff members allegedly jumping the queue | Photo: Adobe Stock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it had recorded statements of eyewitnesses and begun collecting evidence in connection with the alleged assault on a passenger by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

Police said the complainant was called on Tuesday to record his statement, collect evidence, and medical checkup.

A counter-complaint has been received from the pilot, and an inquiry into that is underway, a police officer said.

CCTV footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the security area of Terminal 1 is being collected and examined to reconstruct the sequence of events, the officer said.

 

An FIR was registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after police received a complaint via email from the victim, Ankit Dewan, on Monday.

As it happened, on December 19, Dewan claimed he was physically assaulted near the Terminal 1 security checkpoint by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal, who was off duty at the time and travelling as a passenger.

According to the complaint, the altercation began after Dewan objected to some airline staff members allegedly jumping the queue.

He said the pilot abused and assaulted him in public view over the objection, causing injuries and traumatising his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident.

In a subsequent statement, Dewan said a CT scan confirmed a displaced fracture of his left nasal bone.

Air India Express said it was aware of the incident and that the accused pilot had been removed from official duties with immediate effect pending an internal investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

