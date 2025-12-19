Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India Express flight to Visakhapatnam grounded after technical snag

Air India Express flight to Visakhapatnam grounded after technical snag

The airlines expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that safety remained paramount on all aspects of its operations

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered a technical snag around 8:30 pm on Thursday (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Visakhapatnam-bound Air India Express flight was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport on December 18 night due to a technical snag detected before take-off, an airport official said.

Among the passengers were high-profile figures, including former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana.

"While taxiing, they detected an engine problem, so they (aircraft) returned to the bay and the flight was cancelled," Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told PTI late on Thursday.

According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered a technical snag around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express spokesperson said the engine-related problem was identified prior to the departure.

 

Also Read

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Delhi airport warns of delays as dense fog disrupts flight operations

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

'Worst is behind us, focus on rebuilding': IndiGo CEO's message to staff

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo tops Air India in international passenger traffic in Jul-Sep quarter

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

11 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to dense fog in North India

Aeroplane

Dense fog grounds 200 flights for second straight day in northern India

In the interest of safety, our Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam flight returned to the ramp after the pilot identified a technical issue prior to departure. The flight was subsequently cancelled, the spokesperson said on Friday.

Further, passengers were provided accommodation at a hotel and options for a full refund and complimentary rescheduling of their flight.

The airlines expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that safety remained paramount on all aspects of its operations.

The airport officials had said that it was an Air India flight which was cancelled on Thursday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Corrective steps will be taken after probe into IndiGo crisis: Official

IndiGo crisis

CCI to investigate IndiGo over recent flight disruptions across routes

indigo airlines, indigo

CCI to probe IndiGo on complaint from informant over flight disruptions

Air India

Air India warns of flight disruptions over next few days due to dense fog

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo COO, DGCA officials appear before Parl panel on flight chaospremium

Topics : air india express flights cancelled flight delay Visakhapatnam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon