Air India refunds Rs 5 lakh to passenger on India-US flight: Here's why

Air India recently issued a full refund to a first-class passenger after a social media post about his disappointing experience on a long-haul flight went viral. Anip Patel, founder of Chicago-based VC firm CaPatel Investments, had paid $6,300 (approximately Rs 521,000) for a first-class ticket from Chicago to Delhi but was left frustrated by the state of the aircraft and lack of services.

In his Instagram post, Patel detailed the 15-hour flight, showing dirty seats, stained carpets, and a broken inflight entertainment system. "The IFE was down for the entire flight. First class was in poor condition—unclean, with leftover food and trash still in the cabin, and everything looked worn out or broken," Patel explained. He also said that 30% of the menu items were unavailable during the flight. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite his frustration, Patel did not initially file a formal complaint. However, the video quickly gained traction, with thousands of views, prompting Air India to respond.

Mounting complaints from passengers

Patel's experience is one of many similar complaints from passengers flying Air India's older widebody aircraft. Many travellers have criticised the airline for the poor condition of its planes, particularly on long international routes where first-class passengers pay top-tier prices. Some report spending as much as Rs 16 lakh for round-trip first-class tickets, only to encounter broken seats, non-functional entertainment systems, and limited food options.

One such passenger, Humera Pathan, tweeted on September 19 about her Mumbai-Newark flight: “Broken tray, blinking reading lights, and no entertainment system on a 16-hour flight. All this while AI charges the highest fare for this sector.”

@campbellwilson @rajeshdogra7 pic.twitter.com/1vmirumXLp Terrible experience on AirIndia BOM-EWR flight.Broken Tray, reading lights continuously blinking and no entertainment system on a 16hr haul. All this when AirIindia is charging the highest fare for this sector, charging for seats @airindia September 19, 2024

In response to mounting criticism, Air India has begun issuing refunds to passengers who experience long delays, broken seats, or other service failures.

For many travellers, the priority when booking a flight often comes down to the cost and the timing of departure and arrival. However, some, particularly those booking long-haul flights, seek luxury and comfort, opting for first-class experiences. Airlines worldwide advertise their premium services, showcasing top-tier amenities. Yet, not every premium experience lives up to the promises.

What does Air India promise to offer in first class?

Air India's first class is designed to offer an elevated flying experience. Although available only on select international flights, the first-class cabin is marketed as a premium offering, boasting spacious seating and personalised service.

Key features of Air India’s first-class are supposed to include:

180-degree recline sleeperette seats for enhanced comfort

Two-abreast seating for more space and privacy

Personal inflight entertainment system

An exclusively curated menu offering a range of food options

Luxurious amenities, including premium hospitality, aimed at providing a memorable flying experience

What is first class?

For those unfamiliar, first class represents the highest level of service offered on a plane. First-class seating is designed to provide passengers with more space, privacy, and high-end amenities compared to other classes.

International first class

International first class offers some of the most luxurious experiences in air travel. Airlines that still provide first-class service are continuously raising the standard, offering private suites, superior dining, and unique onboard facilities. First-class travellers generally benefit from more personalised service due to a lower flight attendant-to-passenger ratio.

Features of international first class may include:

— Spacious lie-flat seats with bedding

— Private suites with separate sleeping and seating areas

— Amenity kits filled with luxury products

— Premium food and drink options

— Chauffeured transport to and from the plane

— Access to exclusive first-class lounges

— Onboard facilities such as shower spas or bars

— Priority check-in, security clearance, and boarding

— Extra baggage allowance

Domestic first class

Domestic first class, while still an upgrade over economy, is more modest than its international counterpart. In some cases, like American Airlines’ Flagship First on transcontinental routes, passengers may still enjoy lie-flat seats, but for the most part, domestic first-class service involves larger seats and additional legroom.

Common features in domestic first class include:

— Priority check-in and boarding

— Extra baggage allowance

— Complimentary meals and drinks

— Amenity kits on select routes

Air India’s planned revamp

Since the Tata Group took over Air India in January 2022, the airline has faced challenges with its ageing fleet. Many of the planes have not seen any substantial upgrades, and global supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, have delayed renovations. This has led to the type of complaints experienced by Patel and others.

However, Air India has begun implementing its $400 million fleet refurbishment programme. Starting on September 16, the airline initiated a phased revamp of 27 Airbus A320neos and 40 Boeing widebody planes (777 and 787 models). The narrowbody planes will be refurbished first, with new seats, carpets, curtains, and other cabin upgrades, followed by the widebody aircraft.

Air India’s plans for upgrading its fleet include:

— Refurbishment of 27 Airbus A320neo and 40 Boeing widebody planes

— Completion of narrowbody refurbishments by mid-2025

— Phased introduction of modern seating, carpets, curtains, and other amenities