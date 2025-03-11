Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akasa Air Holi Sale: Up to 15% off on domestic and international flights

Akasa Air Holi Sale: Up to 15% off on domestic and international flights

The sale is valid for bookings made between March 10, and March 13, for travel commencing from March 17. It applies to both non-stop and through flights across Akasa Air's extensive network

Akasa Air

Photo Courtesy: Akasa Air

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air has launched a special Holi Sale, offering passengers exciting discounts on fares across its domestic and international network. The promotional sale is available across all booking channels, including the Akasa Air website (www.akasaair.com), mobile app, and authorised travel partners.
 
Key highlights of the Holi Sale: 
All-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,499 for domestic routes.
 

Up to 15 per cent discount on Saver and Flexi base fares for domestic and international routes.
 
Use promo code HOLI15 to avail up to 15 per cent off on international bookings.
 
Flat 15 per cent discount on seat selection for both domestic and international flights.
 
 
The sale is valid for bookings made between March 10, 2025, and March 13, 2025, for travel commencing from March 17, 2025. It applies to both non-stop and through flights across Akasa Air’s extensive network. Passengers must book their tickets at least seven days in advance to avail these discounts.
 
Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service, offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha, to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies.
 
Additionally, Pets on Akasa allows travelers to bring their pets on board or transport them in cargo, depending on their weight. Akasa Air also provides over 25 ancillary services, including Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, Extra Seat, and Akasa Holidays, for a personalised travel experience. The airline has introduced several innovative initiatives such as SkyScore, SkyLights, and QuietFlights, aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction. Akasa Air has also introduced its safety instruction card and onboard menu card in Braille for people with visual impairment.
 
Akasa Air operates flights to 23 domestic cities and five international destinations, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur. Internationally, it serves Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Kuwait City (Kuwait).

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

