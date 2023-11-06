10% off on flights: What AU Small Finance Bank's travel credit card offers

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and the travel booking platform ixigo have launched their premium co-branded travel credit card, offering a range of rewards and benefits.



The newly unveilded, AU- ixigo Travel Credit Card offers up to a 10 per cent discount on flight bookings, instant discounts on hotel bookings, and zero payment gateway charges for train bookings, among other deals, the companies said in a statement on November 2.

The latest launch by the SFB comes on the back of several new category-based credit cards offered by lenders to attract customers for specific sectors. Additionally, banks and NBFCs are partnering with brands to offer exclusive rewards with their credit cards.



“Research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) suggests that the travel sector is poised for a significant rebound, with an expected 20.7 per cent year-on-year growth in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This growth indicates a robust spending trend among Indian tourists in 2023,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Founder and MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

With this offering, the companies aim to target travellers in Tier II and III markets.

“This strategic partnership combines the strengths of AU SFB’s financial expertise with ixigo's deep penetration in tier 2 and tier 3 markets, aiming to offer their customers a seamless blend of premium financial rewards with unparalleled travel benefits,” said the statement.

Here are some of the rewards the credit card is offering:

The co-branded card offers travellers discounts of up to 10 per cent on flight, bus, and hotel bookings via the ixigo platform.

The company said that benefits are designed for train travellers, including zero payment gateway charges for train bookings twice a month and rewarding reward points for both offline and online spending.

The card provides access to up to 8 railway lounges and 8 domestic airport lounges per calendar year, along with one international lounge access per year (Priority Pass available upon request), making it unique among OTA travel credit cards.

As a joining bonus, customers receive 1000 reward points and ixigo money worth Rs 1000 on their first successful transaction within the initial 30 days of card issuance.

Customers also get a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on transactions, making driving more cost-effective.

The card has an annual fee of Rs. 999 + GST, which is waived with just Rs. 1000 spending in the initial 30 days, and the annual fee for the following year is also waived with a minimum spend of Rs 1 Lakh in the preceding year.

The card also offers a low international purchase fee of 1.99 per cent.

AU Rewardz program for redeeming reward points on e-vouchers, merchandise, mobile/DTH recharges, and travel bookings.

Card Liability Cover with zero liability for fraudulent transactions post-loss reporting.

Credit Shield coverage up to INR 1.5 Lakhs.

Contactless card usage for secure, quick payments under Rs 5,000 without a PIN.

XpressEMI to convert transactions of Rs 2,000 or more into EMI options.

Free lifetime Add-on Cards to share benefits with loved ones.

“With this innovative card, we aim to redefine the travel experience, providing customers with access to credit along with unmatched benefits,” said Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders, ixigo.

Travellers seeking a credit card with exclusive benefits can explore options like the Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card, Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Card, SBI Card ELITE, HDFC Regalia Gold, and Axis Bank Select. These cards also provide co-branded benefits with airlines like Vistara, Air India, IndiGo, and others, making them particularly suitable for frequent flyers.