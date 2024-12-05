Business Standard
SBI Card update: No reward points for spending on digital gaming platforms

Decision part of a broader revision of credit card policies by several banks in India

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

SBI Card has made changes to its rewards programme, updating terms for customers who engage in transactions on digital gaming platforms. The credit card company will not allow the accrual of reward points for purchases made on such platforms.
 
The decision comes as part of a broader revision of credit card policies across several banks in India, including changes in fees and reward structures.
 
Overview of changes
 

The discontinuation of reward points on digital gaming transactions applies to a wide range of SBI credit cards. Affected cards include popular options such as:
 
AURUM • SBI Card ELITE
 
 
SBI Card ELITE Advantage
 
SBI Card Pulse
 
SimplyCLICK SBI Card
 
SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card
 
SBI Card PRIM
 
SBI Card PRIME Advantage
 
SBI Card Platinum
 
SBI Card PRIME Pro
 
SBI Card Platinum Advantage
 
Gold SBI Card
 
Gold Classic SBI Card
 
Gold Defense SBI Card
 
Gold & More Employee SBI Card
 
Gold & More Advantage SBI Card
 
This change is relevant for consumers who frequently use their credit cards for online gaming purchases. The decision reflects a growing trend among financial institutions to reassess their rewards programs amid changing consumer behaviors and regulatory environments.
 
1 per cent fee on utility payments over Rs 50,000
 
Effective December 1, 2024, a 1 per cent fee applies to utility payments exceeding Rs 50,000 within a single billing cycle. This charge will cover payments for services such as electricity, water, gas, and other utilities. Payments below Rs 50,000 per billing cycle will remain exempt from this fee.
 
Earlier in October SBI discontinued the issuance of Air India SBI Platinum Credit Cards and Air India SBI Signature Credit Cards.
 

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

