Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bajaj Finserv rolls out low-cost index funds to ride market growth

Bajaj Finserv rolls out low-cost index funds to ride market growth

Bajaj Finserv AMC launches Nifty 50 & Next 50 Index Funds, offering low-cost, transparent access to India's top 100 stocks, ideal for long-term investors seeking steady equity growth

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched two new passive funds, the Bajaj Finserv Nifty 50 Index Fund and Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, to expand its offerings in the index fund space.
 
Both are open-ended index funds designed to provide long-term capital appreciation by tracking the performance of their respective benchmark indices. The funds aim to offer investors a low-cost, transparent, and efficient way to participate in India’s large-cap equity market.
 
The Bajaj Finserv Nifty 50 Index Fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI), while the Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund is benchmarked against the Nifty Next 50 TRI. The schemes replicate the respective indices by investing in the same set of constituent stocks, thereby reducing tracking error.
 
 
Key highlights of the funds
 
Broad market access: Offers exposure to India's top 100 companies through Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices.

Cost efficiency: Passive strategy with lower expense ratios than actively managed funds.
 
Disciplined approach: Index replication helps minimise short-term volatility and emotional decision-making.
 
Long-term focus: Suitable for investors seeking steady equity growth without frequent portfolio changes.
 
Fund details
 
- Bajaj Finserv Nifty 50 Index Fund: Tracks Nifty 50 TRI; focuses on India’s 50 largest companies
 
- Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund: Tracks Nifty Next 50 TRI; targets the next rung of high-growth large caps
 
- Fund manager: Ilesh Savla
 
- Structure: Open-ended schemes
 
- Availability: Growth and IDCW (Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal) options
 
- Exit/Entry Load: None
 
- SIP/SWP/STP: Available
 
Minimum application:
 
Nifty 50 Index Fund: Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 500 thereafter
 
Nifty Next 50 Index Fund: Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter
 
Ganesh Mohan, managing director of Bajaj Finserv AMC, said, “The launch of our new passive funds reflects our belief that high-quality investment solutions should be accessible, transparent, and cost-effective. As more individuals look for smarter ways to grow their wealth, low-cost passive strategies offer a disciplined and efficient path forward.”
 
Nimesh Chandan, chief investment officer at the AMC, said, “Index funds offer investors staple, cost-effective exposure to the broader markets. Our current focus on large-cap indices signals our constructive and bullish view on this segment, which we believe offers stability and long-term growth potential in the current environment.”

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

