Friday, September 26, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 'Bali belly' can cost up to ₹5 lakh: How travel insurance can help

'Bali belly' can cost up to ₹5 lakh: How travel insurance can help

Indian tourists in Bali risk costly hospital bills from "Bali belly", with treatment running up to ₹3-5 lakh. Travel insurance offers vital cover

Bali, indonesia

Gianyar Night Market is a top destination for hungry locals and tourists, offering a large variety of traditional balinese food in Gianyar province, Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Every year, thousands of Indian tourists make their way to Bali for its beaches, culture and nightlife. But many return with more than holiday memories. A bout of “Bali belly” – a form of traveller’s diarrhoea caused by contaminated food, water or poor hygiene – can strike without warning.
 
Doctors in Indonesia say symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and dehydration are common, with some cases serious enough to require hospital admission, intravenous fluids and medication. However, it doesn't only happen in Bali - "Delhi belly", the "Rangoon runs" and "Montezuma's revenge" are all versions of the same thing, and all caused by food or water contamination, according to University of Sydney professor of paediatrics and child health, Elizabeth Elliott. The illnesses are characterised by the rapid onset of diarrhoea, with or without vomiting, sometimes with fever, tummy pain and muscle aches.
 
 
But in the case of Bali, treatment bills can climb to Rs 3 lakh or more, with hospitals often asking for upfront payment before care, according to Policybazaar.
 
How insurance can step in
 
Travel insurance can provide a financial cushion in such situations. Policies cover doctor visits, hospital stays and medicines, helping travellers avoid paying out of pocket. Since domestic health insurance generally does not extend overseas, even minor illnesses can leave holidaymakers facing steep costs.

Also Read

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Indonesia, damages reported; no casualties

Danger, Hack, Hacking

Rising digital terror threats pose new challenges in Southeast Asia

Nepal Protest

Gen-Z protesters across Asia challenge old guard, demand lasting reform

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia President, Joko Widodo, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono

Explained: How housing allowances for MPs set off deadly Indonesia protests

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

US to proceed with probe of solar imports from India, Laos and Indonesia

 
In severe cases of dehydration or infection, patients may need to be shifted to a larger hospital or flown back to India. Medical evacuation and air ambulance services can cost several thousand dollars. Comprehensive insurance plans usually cover these expenses.
 
If illness forces an early return home, policies may also reimburse non-refundable costs such as unused hotel bookings or flights.
 
Costs that add up quickly
 
Meet Kapadia, business head for travel insurance at a financial services company, said the risks are often underestimated. “Today a comprehensive travel insurance is more than a safeguard for flight delays or lost baggage. It’s a crucial financial shield that covers medical emergency as your domestic health insurance often won't cover you overseas,” said Kapadia.
 
He added, “Travel insurance can prevent you from paying out of pocket for consultations and treatment as most international hospitalisations cost anywhere between ₹3–5 lakh and even a minor stomach infection or food poisoning abroad can run up bills of over several lakhs. A comprehensive policy ensures coverage for emergency hospitalisation, cashless treatment, and even trip extensions due to illness. For just a few hundred rupees a day, travellers can mitigate such high out-of-pocket risks, making travel insurance one of the most cost-efficient protections for overseas trips.”
 
Travel insurance plans
 
For a 30-year old person travelling to Bali for 6 days with no pre-existing disease (PED), here are few travel insurance plans as per Policybazaar:
 
Tata AIG – International Plus Gold
 
Sum insured: $250,000
Cost: ₹135 per day (₹808 for 6 days)
Covers: medical expenses, personal accident (₹15,00,000), accidental death ($15,000), disablement ($15,000)
Pre-existing disease cover: $10,000 (no deductible)
 
ICICI Lombard – Trip Secure Plus
 
Sum insured: $250,000 (deductible $100)
Cost: ₹110 per day (₹656 for 6 days)
Covers: medical expenses, personal accident ($15,000), medical evacuation ($200,000), repatriation of mortal remains ($250,000), daily allowances ($150 per 5 days)
 
Reliance – Travel Care Individual
 
Sum insured: $250,000 (deductible $50)
Cost: ₹99 per day (₹589 for 6 days)
Covers: medical expenses ($250,000), personal accident ($25,000), daily allowance ($150, deductible 2 days)

More From This Section

hospital, doctor

Medical negligence: Documentation, expert opinion key to court successpremium

GST, auto

Buying a car post-GST cut? Make sure you do foolproof research firstpremium

Term-Insurance

59% of Indians delay personal insurance, rely on employer cover: Report

Girl education

Delhi's Ladli scheme: 40,000 girls to get payouts on Oct 1

Karmadori-Lifestyle

India's traditional handicrafts forge a festive comeback as Diwali giftspremium

Topics : Indonesia Bali BS Web Reports Travel Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon