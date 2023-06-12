Bigger the better: Average flat sizes in Delhi NCR rise 50%

"Over 45 per cent of property seekers in the NCR are looking to buy 3BHK homes in the near future," said the report.

"This is perhaps the first time in many years that there has been such an overwhelming demand for larger homes with 3 bedrooms. With more people working remotely, having a dedicated workspace at home has become a priority for many homebuyers, resulting in an increased demand for homes with additional rooms that can be converted into home offices or study rooms. Demand is also high for homes with large living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens with extra features such as a yoga space and decks offering natural light and ventilation, among other things," according to Ankush Kaul, Chief Business Officer, Ambience Group.According to the report titled 'The Housing Market Boom’ released at the 5th Edition of the CII Real Estate Confluence 2023 last month, out of a total of 4,662 survey participants, 42 per cent preferred 3BHKs while 40 per cent of them said that they preferred two-bedroom homes.