Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PNB credit card festive offers: Save up to ₹25,000 on travel and shopping

PNB credit card festive offers: Save up to ₹25,000 on travel and shopping

Lender will give 27.5% discounts on gadgets, flights, hotels, shopping, food delivery till Dec

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB, Punjab National Bank (Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will run credit card offers October to December, enabling customers to save money when they spend on travel, shopping, lifestyle, and daily essentials.
 
The state-owned bank said offers will make festival spending more rewarding, whether you are booking flights, shopping online, or ordering food.
 

Key offers

Here’s a quick look at what PNB credit cardholders can expect:
 
Mobiles and electronics: Discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 27.5 per cent on purchases up to Rs 25,000 at Dell, Samsung, Sony, Realme, Croma and other companies.
 
Domestic flights: Flat 12–15 per cent instant discounts, capped at Rs 1,800.
 

Also Read

phonepe

PhonePe, Mastercard roll out tap-and-pay contactless payments in India

Virtual Credit Cards

No job or income proof? You can get a credit card with your fixed deposit

money, cash, currency

From ITR filing to credit cards: Key money changes from September 1

Credit Card

Sharing your credit card for rewards? It could trigger a tax headache

Kotak Mahindra Bank and PVR INOX bring you a whole new way to enjoy movies — with style, comfort, and exclusive perks.

Enjoy Business-Class movie experiences with New PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card

 
International flights: Flat 10 per cent instant discount, up to Rs 7,500.
 
Hotels: Domestic hotel bookings can get PNB customers 15–20 per cent discounts (up to Rs 5,000). International hotels offer up to 15 per cent off (up to Rs 20,000).
 
Ecommerce: Flat 10 per cent off on purchases at Flipkart, Myntra and FirstCry, plus bonus savings up to Rs 1,250.
 
Food delivery and essentials: Zomato orders can earn a flat 10 per cent off (up to Rs 100), groceries get 7 per cent off (up to Rs 200), and utility bill payments via Paytm have a flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 150).
 
These offers are available with partner platforms including Goibibo, EaseMyTrip, MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, Flipkart, Myntra, Zomato, Paytm, FirstCry, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
 

Using festival deals

 
Plan ahead: Identify your major purchases for the season, such as travel bookings or gadgets, and check the applicable offers.
 
Compare offers: Not all offers work equally well for all products. Compare across platforms to ensure maximum benefit.
 
Check limits: Discounts have caps; make sure your transaction size aligns with the offer’s maximum benefit.
 
Read terms: Visit the official PNB offer page for full terms and conditions to avoid last-minute surprises.
 
For many consumers, festival season spending can strain budgets. Offers like these help soften the financial impact while giving a chance to access products and services at reduced costs. 

More From This Section

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO launches slogan contest, offers Rs 21,000 prize: How to participate

digital payment

UPI is going biometric: Use face or fingerprints to make transactions

Air India express

Fly for less: Air India Express offers 50% off for defence personnel

Health Insurance Policy

SBI General's 'Health Alpha': A DIY insurance plan with 50+ custom covers

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Cautious on Gold, bullish on Silver in 2026: What DSP advises investors

Topics : Credit Card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon