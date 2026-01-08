Buying a car? Check out the best car loans available across lenders

Passenger vehicle sales have seen a spike in the wake of the GST rate cuts, which coincided with the festive sale. But the new year is also a good time to consider buying a car, since the central bank is unlikely to cut rates in a big way any time soon. Also, transmission of the earlier interest rate cuts have started to kick in, making this a good time to consider a vehicle purchase. Given that the majority of Indian consumers take out a car loan, they often apply far less scrutiny to the financing, focusing instead on just the pricing. PaisaBazaar’s table helps you quicky compare interest rates and processing fees across lenders, and make an informed decision.