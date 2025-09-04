Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Buying near Dwarka ISBT or Bandra? Why homes near metros could gain more

Delhi-NCR leads with the highest potential of 32 mn. sq. ft. due to its rapidly evolving metro network, ISBTs and urban railway stations

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

India’s top eight cities hold the potential for over 106 million sq. ft. of real estate development within transit nodes, according to CBRE South Asia’s latest report “Billions in Transit: Assessing the Impact of Transit-Oriented Development on Indian Cities”.
 
Delhi-NCR Tops the Charts
 
With its rapidly expanding metro network, ISBTs, and urban railway stations, Delhi-NCR leads with 32 mn. sq. ft. of transit-oriented development (TOD) potential. Projects such as Dwarka ISBT, Aerocity ISBT, Jewar International Airport, and hubs like Sarai Rohilla and Hindon Airport are expected to unlock significant opportunities.
 
Other City Leaders
 
Mumbai: 20 mn. sq. ft. potential, led by hubs such as Bandra, Dadar, CST, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.
 

Chennai: 13 mn. sq. ft., with hotspots around Chennai Airport, Maduravoyal Expressway, and Peripheral Ring Road.
 
Kolkata: 12 mn. sq. ft.
 
Bengaluru: 11 mn. sq. ft.
 
Hyderabad: 10 mn. sq. ft.
 
Ahmedabad & Pune: 4 mn. sq. ft. each.
 
Why TOD Matters for Buyers & Developers
 
TOD projects integrate residential, office, retail, and leisure spaces around transit hubs, cutting commute times and creating mixed-use ecosystems. For homebuyers, this can mean:
 
Better accessibility and reduced travel costs.
 
Potentially higher property appreciation, thanks to connectivity premiums.
 
Sustainable living with walkable, well-planned neighborhoods.
 
For developers and investors, TOD offers higher footfalls for retail, greater commercial value, and long-term operational efficiency.
 
Policy Push
 
The National TOD Policy and initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission are giving states tools such as higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR) incentives to encourage compact, connected growth. Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have already rolled out state-specific TOD policies.
 
Expert Views
 
Anshuman Magazine, CBRE: “TOD paves the way for vibrant, mixed-use communities that are commercially viable, sustainable, and livable. To realize its potential, India must address land acquisition, financing, and regulatory hurdles.”
 
Ram Chandnani, CBRE: “TOD is emerging as a game-changer. It creates win-win ecosystems — boosting accessibility for buyers, footfalls for retailers, and efficiency for logistics, while unlocking value for developers.”
 
For urban Indians, TOD may redefine where — and how — they buy property. As metro and transport networks expand, homes near transit hubs could offer the strongest long-term value growth, blending affordability, accessibility, and lifestyle. 
The report examines numerous global case studies to highlight how the TOD model has seamlessly linked infrastructure with real estate opportunities while recommending best practices for key stakeholders that can be adapted for India:
 
Regulatory interventions
 
  • Create unified urban transport authorities with planning and development powers
  • Simplify development control rules in TOD zones
  • Enforce parking policies that discourage private vehicle usage
 
Design-based interventions:
 
  • Implement flexible zoning on plots or demarcate as ‘white sites’ in development plans
  • Repurpose existing structures
  • Improve the area’s walkability through shaded pathways
 
Financial interventions:
 
  • Fund transport infrastructure though land-value capture mechanism
  • Develop a recurring income stream for maintenance and expansion of transit systems
 

