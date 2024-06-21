PR in Canada: Country announces Express Entry Draw for foreigners

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is inviting foreigners to apply for permanent residence through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) under the Express Entry system. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Canada on Wednesday held an Express Entry draw that issued 1,499 Invitations to Apply Invitation to Apply (ITAs) for PNP. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required to receive an ITA in this draw was 663. It is the first PNP-specific Express Entry draw held in June 2024. The previous PNP draw was on May 30, 2024, which issued 2,985 ITAs with a minimum CRS score of 676. Express Entry is used by the Canadian government to manage applications for permanent residency. It ranks candidates ranked based on age, education, work experience, and language ability.

What is Express Entry



Express Entry is an immigration system developed by the IRCC to handle applications for Canadian permanent residency from individuals seeking employment in the country. It invites applications to under one of four categories: The Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), or a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). Each draw focuses on one of these categories, targeting qualified and eligible candidates within the Express Entry pool.

The Canadian government uses the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to evaluate candidates, considering factors such as age, education, work experience, and language proficiency. The cut-off score for each Express Entry draw determines the minimum score needed for an IITA for permanent residence, influencing the overall score requirements.

How does the CRS system work?

CRS points are largely tied to the applicant's language ability, education, work experience, and age. Additional points can also be claimed for having a sibling in Canada, speaking French at a high level, receiving a job offer in the country, or securing a nomination from a PNP.

The Provincial Nominee Program is designed for individuals possessing skills, education, and work experience needed to enhance the economy of a Canadian province or territory, paving the way for them to become permanent residents. Each province and territory administers its own immigration programs, focusing on different groups, such as students, entrepreneurs, skilled workers, and semi-skilled workers.