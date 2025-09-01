Monday, September 01, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / CBDT eases black money rules: Why experts are calling it a pragmatic move

CBDT eases black money rules: Why experts are calling it a pragmatic move

Taxpayers with undisclosed foreign assets worth up to ₹20 lakh, excluding property, will not face penalty or prosecution under revised Black Money Act rules.

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Image: X@incometaxdelhi

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax department has relaxed provisions under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 (BMA). Individuals with small-value foreign assets will not face penalty or prosecution under certain conditions, according to fresh instructions issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
 

What has changed

CBDT has clarified that prosecution under Sections 49 and 50 of the BMA will not be initiated if penalty under Sections 42 and 43 is not imposed. The relief covers undisclosed foreign assets, excluding immovable property, provided their combined value does not exceed Rs 20 lakh during a financial year.
 
 
This amendment flows from the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024, which revised the exemption threshold from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
 

Broader coverage of assets

The new threshold offers practical relief, particularly for professionals with global financial exposure.
 
“The increase from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh offers substantial relief for taxpayers, especially salaried professionals, NRIs, and globally mobile individuals,” said Niyati Shah, chartered accountant & vertical head – personal tax at 1 Finance.

Also Read

forex

Money changers demand relief as accounts frozen over suspicious transferspremium

CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live score India vs Iran football live scorecard key moments

India vs Iran LIVE SCORE, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Stiff task for India; Match to begin at 5:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20 full scorecard

2nd T20: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Playing 11, live streaming, scorecard

tax notice to startups

Shopkeeper gets ₹141 crore tax notice: How PAN misuse can hurt you

amazon

Amazon India expands infra in Punjab to meet festive season demand

 
She explained that the relief primarily covers financial assets such as foreign bank accounts, ESOPs, mutual funds, and pension holdings, while immovable property remains outside the scope.
 

Compliance and misuse concerns

The higher limit is also expected to ease compliance burdens.
 
“This relaxation will significantly reduce compliance stress and avoid minor litigation for individuals with small, unintentional non-disclosures of foreign assets,” Shah noted.
 
Concerns that the rule might be misused by splitting assets were dismissed.
 
Shah pointed out that the Rs 20 lakh cap applies to the aggregate peak value of all assets, so “asset-splitting is ineffective.” She added that deliberate concealment or structuring can still attract penalties and prosecution.
 

Policy intent

Experts believe the government’s stance reflects pragmatism rather than leniency.
 
“This move signals a pragmatic shift by the government, focusing on material tax evasion rather than penalising taxpayers for small oversights,” Shah said.
 
However, she stressed that this does not mean a free pass. “It is not an amnesty; reporting foreign assets in ITR remains mandatory, but small, inadvertent lapses get breathing room.”

Why it matters

By raising the threshold to Rs 20 lakh and widening the coverage, the government aims to reduce compliance anxiety and avoid unnecessary litigation, while keeping the focus on large-scale, deliberate black money violations. 
 

More From This Section

Inheritance tax

Inherited property sale: The tax twist that saved crores in capital gains

Weddings have always been important in our country. But they are getting bigger and glitzier.

Wedding gifts & taxation: Get donor letters for high-value non-cash giftspremium

Health Insurance Policy

Star Health, CARE, Niva Bupa record most policyholder complaints in FY24

money, cash, currency

From ITR filing to credit cards: Key money changes from September 1

Hema Malini

Hema Malini sells 2 Mumbai flats in Oberoi Springs, Oshiwara for ₹12.5 cr

Topics : Black money law Black Money Act black money declarations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon