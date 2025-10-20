Monday, October 20, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Celebrate and shop safely: NPCI's 5 tips for secure festival payments

Celebrate and shop safely: NPCI's 5 tips for secure festival payments

With festival sales in full swing, NPCI shares 5 simple tips to keep your digital payments safe and avoid scams while shopping online.

Online Shopping, Shopping(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

The festival season in India often brings excitement, shopping sprees, and attractive online and offline deals. However, it also opens the door for fraudsters who exploit the rush and impulsive buying behaviour of consumers. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has highlighted key safety measures to help users enjoy a secure digital payment experience.
 

Stick to official platforms

Fraudsters often create lookalike websites and apps during the festive rush to steal personal and payment information. NPCI advises consumers to:
 
  • Always use official apps or type web addresses directly. 
  • Avoid clicking on links from promotional emails, SMS, or forwarded messages. 
  • Refrain from downloading files from unknown sources, as these could contain malicious software. 
  • Complete payments within trusted platforms
Scammers may lure users to make payments through external UPI IDs or unauthorised links, bypassing platform security. It is crucial to complete all transactions on the official checkout page and verify the seller’s details before confirming payment.
 
 

Be wary of free vouchers and cashback offers

Messages promising gifts, cashback, or vouchers may request OTPs, account details, or small fees. Genuine offers never ask for sensitive information or upfront payments. Pause, verify, and act cautiously before responding to such messages.
 

Treat unexpected OTP requests as alerts

 
NPCI stresses that OTPs are intended only to confirm transactions initiated by users. Any unsolicited request, claiming a payment failed or an account is blocked is likely fraudulent. Banks and payment apps do not ask for OTPs over calls or SMS.

Avoid acting under pressure

Scammers often create urgency, claiming that offers are expiring or accounts may be blocked. Authentic platforms do not use fear tactics. Consumers should adopt the 'Stop, Think, Act' principle: stop at unexpected requests, verify information, and act wisely.
 
Ajay Lakhotia, founder & chief executive officer of StockGro, reinforces the need for caution, “Festive sales bring great deals, but also scams and impulsive spending. Verify before you buy, stick to trusted platforms, and protect your financial identity. Shop with intention, not emotion, and keep transaction alerts on. True wealth is about being conscious with your money. Stay safe, spend smart, and invest in what lasts.”
 
By following these simple precautions, users can enjoy festive shopping without compromising their financial security. 
 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

