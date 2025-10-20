Monday, October 20, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Parking premium: Mumbai tops Indian cities for homes with dedicated spaces

Parking premium: Mumbai tops Indian cities for homes with dedicated spaces

A home without parking may save a few lakhs initially but can lead to long-term frustration and added costs.

Mumbai ranks as the city with the highest parking availability, where 75% of properties currently listed for sale include a dedicated parking space.

Sunainaa Chadha
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Owning a car in India’s busy metros often comes with a hidden cost — the struggle for parking space. According to the latest research from eXp India, Mumbai leads the country in providing dedicated parking, with 75% of properties currently listed for sale offering a parking space.
 
The study, which analysed current residential listings across major Indian cities, highlights how parking availability has become a defining factor for homebuyers — particularly in congested urban centres where space is scarce.
 
Mumbai sits firmly at the top with three out of four homes offering dedicated parking, closely followed by Pune (74.8%), Delhi (73.9%), and Navi Mumbai (72.4%).
 
 
“Parking continues to be a high priority for many homebuyers in India, particularly in urban hubs where street parking is limited and a car is often essential for commuting,” said Sam Chopra, President of eXp India.
 
He added that international buyers, too, consider parking a key lifestyle and convenience feature, given the unpredictability of street parking in Indian metros.

Where parking is scarce:
 
At the other end of the spectrum, Indore (32.9%), Kanpur (33.3%), Nagpur (40.8%), Lucknow (42.5%), and Chennai (44.6%) rank lowest for homes with parking availability.
 
These markets tend to have older housing stock, denser layouts, and lower per-unit space allocations — often leaving car owners to depend on limited street or shared parking. 
Analysis based on current property listings across India* with dedicated parking or a parking garage. *Source: 99acres.com.
 
Mid-Tier markets show promise
 
Mid-sized cities such as Surat (64.9%) and Ahmedabad (57.7%) show relatively strong access to parking, supported by expanding real estate development and increasing car ownership rates. As more residents upgrade to personal vehicles, parking availability is emerging as a strong differentiator in property listings.
 
Experts note that while parking is often viewed as an amenity, it is fast becoming an economic factor in property valuation. Homes with guaranteed parking can command premiums of 5–15%, depending on locality and demand, according to real estate brokers.
 
The eXp India analysis — based on listings from 99acres.com —shows that a home without parking may save a few lakhs initially but can lead to long-term frustration and added costs.
 

car parking

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

