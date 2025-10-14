Changing cities or banks? Here's how your PPF account can move with you

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains a favourite among conservative investors, offering guaranteed returns and long-term tax benefits. While opening a PPF account at a bank or post office is straightforward, questions often arise when you change jobs, relocate, or wish to switch your banking partner. Fortunately, transferring your PPF account is possible without losing accrued benefits.
Who should consider transferring a PPF account?
Several situations may require a PPF account transfer:
Job relocation: If you move to a different city for work, transferring your PPF account to a nearby branch makes contributions and withdrawals more convenient.
Switching banks: Some individuals prefer to consolidate their accounts at a single bank for ease of management or to access better customer service.
Post office to bank (or vice versa): Investors may want to move their account from a post office to a bank branch for faster online access, or from a bank to a post office if it is closer to home.
Who can transfer a PPF account?
PPF accounts can be transferred:
- Between branches of the same bank
- From one bank to another
- From a post office to a bank, or vice versa
It is important to note that PPF accounts cannot be transferred between individuals. A nominee cannot continue the account of a deceased subscriber under their own name, though they can open a new account after claiming the deceased’s balance.
Step-by-step guide to transferring a PPF account
1. Visit your current branch:
Take your PPF passbook to the bank or post office where your account is currently held.
2. Submit a transfer request:
Fill the PPF account transfer form, providing the complete address of the branch where you wish to move your account.
3. Documentation:
Your current branch will process the request and may require:
- PPF transfer application form
- Certified copy of the existing account
- Current PPF passbook
- Demand draft or cheque for any unpaid balance
- Nomination form and signatures
Ensure you receive a receipt for your transfer request.
4. Verification and KYC:
Once the new branch receives your documents, you will need to complete the KYC process. This includes submitting a PAN card, proof of identity, and address. If your KYC details have changed, the new branch may ask you to fill out a fresh account opening form.
5. Transfer completion:
After verification, the new branch will open your PPF account and transfer the existing balance. You will be notified once the process is complete.
Interest rates remain steady
For the October-December quarter of 2025, the PPF interest rate remains 7.1 per cent, as notified by the Department of Economic Affairs. The rate is unchanged for multiple small savings schemes, ensuring stable returns for long-term investors.