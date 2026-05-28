Check out the interest rates available across banks for home loans
Here are the interest rates for various loan amounts across public and private sector banks, as well as non-banking housing finance companies, with rate ranges instead of fixed ones
BS Reporter New Delhi
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With the Reserve Bank of India likely to hold interest rates in its next monetary policy committee meeting, given the inflation scenario, now is as good a time as any to check out home loan rates. This list of interest rates from Paisabazaar captures interest rates for various loan amounts across public and private sector banks, as well as non-banking housing finance companies. It also shows rate ranges instead of fixed rates, as actual pricing depends on factors like credit score, income, and loan tenure. Rates are segmented by loan size, indicating slight variations based on ticket size. The table serves as a reference tool that can help you compare options and negotiate better terms.
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:02 PM IST