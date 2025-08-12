Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Credit boom shows cracks: Rising defaults in cards, personal, auto loans

Credit boom shows cracks: Rising defaults in cards, personal, auto loans

For everyday borrowers, this means one thing: it's time to review your debt habits and prepare for a less forgiving credit environment.

Indian lenders, Technology, Digital loans, Banking Industry

Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s credit market is riding a wave of record growth, but cracks are starting to show. Experian’s latest Credit Insights report warns of rising delinquencies in credit cards, personal loans, and two-wheeler loans — a potential sign of stress that could intensify if macroeconomic conditions tighten. While total Assets Under Management (AUM) surged to ₹121 lakh crore in March 2025, the data suggests lenders and policymakers will need to balance growth with risk management.
 
For everyday borrowers, this means one thing: it’s time to review your debt habits and prepare for a less forgiving credit environment.
 
As of March 2025, Industry Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs.121 lakh crore, reflecting a 21% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise. Fresh disbursals during the quarter reached Rs.16 lakh crore, up 10% YoY and 8% QoQ, largely driven by continued growth in gold loans, business loans, and loans against property (LAP), shows data analysed by Experian, a global data and technology company.
 
 
 The secured lending landscape witnessed a surge, with loans accounting for 32% of originations by count in Q4 FY25. The segment also witnessed stable average ticket sizes at Rs. 1.7 lakh.
 
Unsecured lending grew 9% QoQ, led by a 22% QoQ rise in the business loan portfolio. Personal loans continued to dominate the unsecured segment in both volume and value. Overall, both personal loans and gold loans are showing a shift towards higher ticket sizes.

Also Read

money, financial, cash, rupee

Planning a credit card loan? It could cost you 40-50% more in interest

Credit cards news

India credit, charge card payment market to cross $300bn in 2025: Report

Debt

Chicken burger on EMIs? Buy now, pay later signals a global debt crisis

loans, debt

Indian banks' loan growth slows for 8th straight month in Feb: RBI data

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150, Nifty below 24,600; Auto, IT rise; Realty drags; Yatra up 14%

 
Credit card disbursals, however, showed a declining trend in Q4 FY25, with a 2% QoQ reduction in the credit card sourcing. This may indicate a shift in consumer spending patterns or cautious issuer sentiment. Rising delinquencies in credit card and two-wheeler loans continue to warrant monitoring.
 
Lender dynamics also shifted during the quarter. Public Sector Banks (PSBs) increased their share in home and gold loans, while Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) strengthened their presence in the LAP and used car loan segments. NBFCs also expanded their footprint in unsecured lending, particularly in personal and consumer durable loans.
 
Key Highlights:
 
1. Home Loans
 
  • AUM stood at Rs 38.5 lakh crore as of March 2025, reflecting a 15% YoY growth.
  • Net 90+ delinquency remained stable at 0.2%, indicating strong credit performance
  • Public sector banks (PSBs) increased market share in disbursal from 42% to 49% YoY in Q4 FY25, reinforcing their strong momentum in the segment. 
 
2. Credit Card:
 
  • AUM stood at Rs. 4.7 lakh crore as of March 2025, reflecting a 29.3% YoY growth.
  • Credit cards are facing a consistent decline in issuance, indicating signs of changing consumer behaviour.
  • Net 90+ delinquency reduced to 2%, maintaining growth but face persistent delinquency pressure.
 
3. Personal Loan:
 
  • AUM stood at Rs. 15 lakh crores as of March 2025, reflecting a dip of 12% YoY.
  • Although there is some stress in the personal loan portfolio, due to policy refinement we are seeing encouraging signs of improvement in early delinquency trends. Private sector banks (PVT) increased their market share in disbursals from 28% to 30% YoY in Q4FY24
 
4. Loan Against Property (LAP)
 
  • AUM rose to Rs. 12 lakh crores, marking 24% YoY growth, reflecting a strong demand in the secured lending space.
  • Net 90+ delinquency reduced to 0.3%, reflecting improved repayment trends
  • NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) increased market share from 48% to 50% YoY in Q4 FY25.
 
5. Gold Loans
 
  • Gold loan continues its growth trajectory with AUM rose to Rs. 8 lakh crores in March 2025, reflecting 50% YoY growth.
  • Net 90+ delinquency remained low at 0.1%, showcasing strong borrower repayment behavior.
  • Public sector banks (PSBs) increased market share from 39% to 41% YoY in Q4 FY25.
 
6. Auto Loans
 
  • AUM for auto loans reached Rs.8.1 lakh crore in March 2025, reflecting an 18% YoY growth.
  • Net 90+ delinquency remained at 0.3%, a slight uptick during the same period.
  • Private banks and NBFCs maintained a steady market share, demonstrating continued confidence in auto loan financing.
 
Where the Stress Is Building Up
According to Experian’s latest analysis:
 
Credit card delinquencies have inched up, suggesting some customers are finding it harder to pay balances on time.
 
Personal loan defaults—often unsecured and high-interest—are also ticking higher.
 
Two-wheeler loans, a popular financing option in smaller towns and semi-urban areas, are showing strain as well.
 
Delinquencies creeping up in credit cards, personal loans, and two-wheeler loans don’t just impact banks—they can affect your interest rates, access to credit, and financial resilience. If you act early—by cutting high-cost debt, building savings, and using credit wisely—you can stay financially secure, even if the lending environment gets tougher.
 

More From This Section

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

₹500 notes top India's counterfeit haul: 2.17 lakh fake bills found in FY25

Indian IT services, artificial intelligence in IT, generative AI in tech, AI cost savings, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro

Indian Largecap IT stocks: A relative safe haven amid market volatility?

Handshake

Eaton Tech leases 1.5 lakh sq. ft. office in Pune for ₹1.65 cr monthly rent

home insurance

Home insurance claims: Begin repairs only after surveyor's inspectionpremium

petrol, Oil, Diesel

E-20 compliance and insurance claim: Here's what you need to know

Topics : Credit card loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon