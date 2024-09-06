Got a PNB Credit Card? Here are discounts, offers for Zomato, Blinkit users

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has inked a pact with Zomato and Blinkit, offering exclusive discounts to their credit cardholders. These offers aim to elevate the dining and food delivery experience for PNB customers, providing them with significant savings on their favorite meals.

Offer Details:

Zomato Food Delivery: Enjoy a 15% discount of up to Rs 100 on a minimum order value of Rs 299. This offer is valid twice per card per month until 30th September 2024.

Zomato Dining: Avail a 10% discount of up to Rs 500 on a minimum order value of Rs 2,000. This valid for one single time per card per month until 30th September 2024.