Delhi has best credit score; Pune, Kerala & Chandigarh follow: Study

Delhi has best credit score; Pune, Kerala & Chandigarh follow: Study

Online survey by Paisabazaar shows rising awareness among Indians about credit health

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

People in Delhi have the best credit score and they are the most aware about the metric, according to an online survey by Paisabazaar.
 
The survey called How India Checked Credit Score studied credit health in 710 cities through Credit Premier League, a “gamified campaign” designed to promote credit awareness.
 
Delhi had the highest share of “credit-healthy” people (46 per cent) and an average credit score of 746. Pune came next with 44 per cent “credit-healthy” people and an average score of 744. Kerala and Chandigarh were placed third, having 43 per cent each and average scores of 745 and 744. 
 
 
As many as 4.7 million consumers living in 710 cities participated in the ongoing contest. The highest credit score recorded was 861 out of 900, achieved by five individuals in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kerala and Pune. The second-highest score of 859 came from a participant in Chennai.
 
Santosh Agarwal, chief executive officer of Paisabazaar, said the survey shows Indians are increasingly engaging with financial health. “Millions came forward to track, understand and improve their scores in a short span. Going forward, we want to make credit awareness more engaging and mainstream,” he said.
 

Women and credit awareness

 
The report also highlighted the gender gap. While women made up only 8 per cent of participants, a third of them were from southern cities, led by Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
 

Why credit score matter

For individuals, a good credit score is key to:
  • Accessing loans and credit cards at better interest rates. 
  • Negotiating higher credit limits. 
  • Building long-term financial security.

credit score

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

