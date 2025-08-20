Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Invest Rs 21,000 to earn Rs 20 lakh monthly? Viral videos of FM are fake

Invest Rs 21,000 to earn Rs 20 lakh monthly? Viral videos of FM are fake

Digitally manipulated clips mark another instance of cybercriminals trying to defraud people

PIB fact check

PIB fact check

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media videos recently claimed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched a scheme that can turn an investment of Rs 21,000 into monthly income of Rs 20 lakh. The videos are manipulated and fake, government authorities have clarified.
 

What the viral videos claim

 
Deepfake videos on Facebook and Instagram show Sitharaman seemingly endorsing an investment programme called QuantumAl. The videos say that:
 
  • An investment of around Rs 21,000-22,000 can generate returns of up to Rs 60,000 in a single day. 
  • Investors could allegedly earn Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per month using this “smart trading platform”. 
  • The videos were shared widely and put people at risk of cyber fraud.
 

PIB calls it fake

 
The Fact Check Unit of the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) said:
 
 
  • The videos are fake and digitally altered. 
  • Neither the Finance Minister nor the government has launched or backed any such scheme. 
  • The clips are an attempt to mislead the public and lure them into fraudulent investments. 
  • “People should not fall prey to such claims,” PIB Fact Check said on X.
 

Why scams are getting harder to spot

 
With artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, cybercriminals are finding new ways to manipulate public figures’ voices and images. Such manipulation makes fraudulent schemes appear more convincing than traditional online scams. Experts warn that many of these “too good to be true” offers often involve high risks or outright fraud.
 

What investors should keep in mind

 
Financial planners advise investors to:
  • Verify any investment claim directly from official government websites or trusted financial institutions. 
  • Be wary of schemes promising unrealistic returns within short periods. 
  • Avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal details on unverified platforms.
 

More From This Section

Gold prices

Gold seen at $3,600 by year-end as safe-haven demand rises: Ventura

Investing into the slowdown, Industry optimism

Where to invest in 2025-26: Equirus bets big on auto, cement, NBFCs, FMCG

SEBI

Tax relief on inherited shares: Sebi floats proposal for smoother transferpremium

Urban infrastructure in India

$258 bn market by 2028: InvITs are becoming India's hottest asset class

Real Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing

Rs 5000/sq ft: Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore most expensive for construction

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance News Investment BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon