87% of Indians choose eco travel: Here's top sustainable travel spots

87% of Indians choose eco travel: Here's top sustainable travel spots

As sustainability becomes a priority, Indian travellers are increasingly willing to spend more on eco-friendly options

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

As World Environment Day (June 5) approaches, Indian travellers are showing a remarkable shift in how they holiday, with sustainability becoming a top priority. According to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel & Sustainability Report, 87 per cent of Indian tourists plan to travel more sustainably in the next 12 months, reflecting a rising awareness of eco-conscious tourism among Indians.
 

Mindful travel choices take centrestage

From cutting down on waste to choosing eco-friendly transport, Indian travellers are rethinking their vacation habits. Booking.com found that:
 
·  52 per cent intend to use greener transportation options
 
·  51 per cent aim to reduce waste
 
 
·  50 per cent want to conserve energy during travel

·  45 per cent are conscious of water usage
 
·  48 per cent plan to avoid wildlife-harming activities
 
·  49 per cent will prioritise stays with sustainability certifications
 
·  49 per cent are open to making mindful food choices
 
“Indian travellers are demonstrating a clear and growing commitment to sustainable travel, not just in their intentions, but in their actions,” said Santosh Kumar, country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com.
 

Demand grows for transparency and tools

Travel platforms play a major role in guiding these choices. Indian users want sustainability details upfront:
 
·  75 per cent want filters for sustainable tours and activities
 
·  74 per cent seek eco-friendly accommodation options
 
·  72 per cent prefer low-emission rental cars
 
·  69 per cent want greener flight options
 
Interestingly, while 61 per cent believe sustainable choices may be more expensive, many are still willing to pay more when the options are clearly labelled.
 

Sustainable destinations in India

Booking.com also highlighted Indian cities that offer a higher share of accommodations with third-party sustainability certifications. These include Kanha and Khawasa (Madhya Pradesh),
Panaji and Candolim (Goa), Agra, Jodhpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.
 
These cities are paving the way for greener tourism by making sustainable lodging more accessible.
 

The bigger picture

With climate concerns rising and plastic pollution in focus this year, India’s travel habits signal a positive shift. As Kumar notes, “At Booking.com, we aim to make every step of the travel journey more meaningful and aligned with the values of today’s conscious Indian traveller.”

Topics : Sustainability Travel BS Web Reports Personal Finance

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

