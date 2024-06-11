EPFO: How to add nominee to EPF account online? Here's a step-by-step guide

Nomination is an essential part of any investment, ensuring that nominees receive benefits and payments in the event of the investor's death. For Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts, this means that nominees can access PF accumulations, EDLI benefits, and pension payments if the account holder passes away.

Under the EPF scheme, both the employee and the employer contribute 12% of the employee's base salary and dearness allowance. EPF deposits currently earn an annual interest rate of 8.1%.

Updating or changing EPF nomination

Originally, changing a nomination required submitting Form 2 through the employer to the EPFO. Now, the process is streamlined, allowing members to update nominations online via the EPF members portal.

Prerequisites for updating EPF nominee

Before you update or change your EPF nominee, ensure you have:

— An activated and Aadhaar-linked UAN (Universal Account Number)

— A mobile number linked with Aadhaar

— An updated EPF account profile, including address and photograph

— A scanned photo of the nominee

— The nominee’s Aadhaar number

— The nominee’s bank account number with IFSC and address

Steps to update or change EPF nominee online

1. Visit the EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal.

2. Login using your UAN, password, and captcha, then click 'Sign in'.

3. Select 'E-nomination' under the 'Manage' tab.

4. Click 'Enter new nomination' on the next page.

5. Proceed by clicking on the 'Proceed' button after your profile details appear.

6. Select ‘Yes’ under the ‘Family Declaration’ section to add or update a nominee.

7. Enter the Aadhaar number, name, gender, date of birth, relation, bank account details, guardian (if the nominee is a minor), and upload the nominee’s photo. Save the details.

8. Add more nominees if needed, and save their details.

9. Enter the share amount for each nominee and save the nomination.

10. Under 'Pending Nomination', click 'e-Sign'.

11. If eSign is not registered, proceed by entering the Aadhaar virtual ID and verifying it.

12. Tick the box to consent to e-KYC services data from Aadhaar.

13. Enter your Aadhaar or Virtual ID, get the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, and submit it.

14. Upon OTP verification, the new nominee is registered. You can view the 'Nomination History' under the 'Manage' tab to see the status.

Note



Only spouse, children, and parents are considered family. Siblings can be nominated only if ‘no’ is selected under the ‘Have Family’ section.

Key points

— A new nomination overrides the previous one. Always re-enter previous nominee details if adding new ones.

— You cannot delete old nominations; they remain on the EPFO portal but become invalid with new nominations.

FAQs

Can I nominate more than one person for my PF account?

Yes, you can nominate multiple persons and assign a share for each.

Do I have to nominate only my family members?

Yes, nominations are limited to parents, children, and spouse. Siblings and other relatives are excluded.

What if I don’t nominate anyone for my PF?

If no nomination is made, the EPF maturity amount is equally distributed among family members in case of demise.