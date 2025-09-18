Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EPFO launches Passbook Lite, enabling members to view PF in one place

EPFO has introduced Passbook Lite to let members view contributions, withdrawals and balance in one place, alongside reforms to ease PF transfers and speed up settlements

In addition, EPFO has enabled members to directly download annexure K from the member portal, allowing them to track the status of transfer applications online. | File Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a ‘Passbook Lite’ facility on its member portal, allowing subscribers to view a summarised passbook showing contributions, withdrawals and current balance with a single login. This replaces the existing system where members had to log in separately on the passbook portal to check provident fund (PF) contributions, withdrawals and transactions.
 
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters on Thursday that the reform integrates existing application programming interfaces (APIs), reduces the load on the standalone passbook portal and improves operational efficiency.
 
“This initiative is expected to improve user experience by providing all key services, including passbook access through one login. However, for a comprehensive view of passbook details, including graphical display, members can continue to access the existing passbook portal as well,” he added.
 
 
In addition, EPFO has enabled members to directly download annexure K from the member portal, allowing them to track the status of transfer applications online. This ensures greater transparency and enables subscribers to easily verify provident fund transfers.
 
Currently, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer’s PF office through Form 13 online. After transfer, a certificate (annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new one. Until now, annexure K was only shared between PF offices and made available to members on request.
 
EPFO has also delegated authority for PF transfers, settlements, advances, past accumulations, refunds, cheques and interest adjustments to subordinate levels, rather than requiring approvals from higher-level officers such as RPFCs or Officers-in-Charge.
 
“This is expected to lead to faster claim settlements, reduced processing time, simplified approval layers for smoother service delivery and improved accountability at the field-office level,” Mandaviya said.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

