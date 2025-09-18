Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Buying, renewing and claiming insurance may soon get easier with Bima Sugam

Buying, renewing and claiming insurance may soon get easier with Bima Sugam

IRDAI's Bima Sugam aims to be a one-stop shop for all insurance needs, from buying and renewing policies to filing claims, making access easier and more transparent for policyholders.

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has announced the launch of Bima Sugam, a digital marketplace that promises to make buying, renewing, and claiming insurance policies as seamless as online shopping. While the platform has been formally unveiled, the first phase is expected to go live in the coming months once insurers and intermediaries finish integrating their systems.

 

A single digital window for insurance

 
Backed by the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, Bima Sugam aims to be a one-stop shop for life, health, motor, and general insurance products. Policyholders will be able to compare premiums, purchase new policies, renew existing ones, and even file claims, all through a single interface.
 
 
“The Bima Sugam website is our authentic gateway for the public and the industry. It brings customers, insurers, and intermediaries together on a common platform. This is the first milestone in a journey that will transform insurance access and transparency for every Indian household,” said Prasun Sikdar, managing director & chief executive officer, Bima Sugam India Federation.

 

A game-changer for penetration

 
India’s insurance penetration remains low -- roughly 1 per cent of GDP, compared to the global average of 3.9 per cent.
 
According to Sanjiv Singh, head -- marine & specialty lines, General Insurance Council, initiatives like Bima Sugam could help close this gap. “Covering India’s entire population requires massive use of technology and efforts by intermediaries. IRDAI’s Bima Sugam is a revolutionary step with the ambition to become the largest online market for insurance products and services, a model that could inspire other developing economies,” Singh said on the GI Council website.

Also Read

Life insurance, insurance

What are the best life insurance plans available for young professionals?premium

Term life insurance

Life insurers' new business premium rises 22% to ₹38,958 cr in July

Following recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.

Renewal of life insurers' policies, after 1 year, declines in June quarterpremium

life insurance, insurance

Drop in high-value ticket life policies drags 13th-month persistency ratiopremium

Supreme Court, SC

No insurance claim for reckless driving, says SC: Read fine print carefully

 

Why the timing matters

 
India is the world’s 10th-largest insurance market and, according to Swiss Re’s Sigma report, is expected to become the 6th largest by 2032, ahead of Germany, Canada, and South Korea. With premiums forecast to grow at nearly 9 per cent annually over the next decade, experts see strong tailwinds from rising incomes, higher risk awareness post-Covid, and regulatory reforms such as the hike in FDI limit to 74 per cent.

 

What it means for policyholders

 

 
For consumers, Bima Sugam could cut through the clutter by:
  • Offering a single platform to shop for policies 
  • Enabling faster renewals and claims 
  • Reducing paperwork and improving transparency
 
If successful, it could become a blueprint for other markets, ushering in a new era of customer-friendly, digitally enabled insurance access in India. 

More From This Section

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

Fund review: Aditya BSL Large Cap Fund

Airport lounge

Airport lounge firm ceases India services: Will your card still get you in?

dollars

India adds 4.1 lakh new millionaires since 2021, Mumbai, Delhi, lead charge

credit score

Almost 50% Indians don't check credit score, most believe in myth: Study

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

Topics : Insurance News BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon