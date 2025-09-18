If you are buying a home, check out the best home loan rates available

Buying a home can be a financially-fraught decision: how much to put down, how much to borrow. And if you are taking a home loan, you also need to compare and contrast various interest rates from multiple lenders. What's more, home loans are unlikely to see any major reductions in the near future, unless the Reserve Bank of India decides to cut rates, following the US Fed's 25 basis point reduction this week. All of that can be quite a task, so we made that part easier for you. Here are the home loan interest rates across slabs from both public and private sector banks, as well as housing finance companies, courtesy of Paisabazaar.