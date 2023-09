NOC to account statement: What you must do for loan closure process

Why you should ditch the ULIP for a Term Insurance plus equity mutual fund

Got a tax notice for claiming higher deduction in ITR? Here is what to do

Make UPI payments through a phone call with this HDFC Bank feature

Top 10 business ideas under 20 lakhs, check the complete list here

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed a turnaround in flows. While flows were negative in the September and December quarters of 2022, as well as the March quarter of 2023,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com