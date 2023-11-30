Equity stocks: What foreign investors bought and sold in September quarter

Foreign portfolio investors ( FPIs) bought about $2.4 billion worth of equities in the secondary market in the September quarter of the current fiscal, according to a study by Kotak Institutional.

FPIs bought diversified financials, electric utilities and IT services stocks and sold capital goods and transportation stock. Domestic Institutional investors ( DIIs) on the other hand, outdid FPIs and bought around $5.1 billion of equities in the September quarter.

DIIs bought stocks in banks, consumer staples and IT services sectors and sold capital goods stocks.

Ownership patterns at the end of September 2023 and June 2023 quarters (%)









Companies in which FPIs, MFs, BFIs and retail investors have the highest stake





As seen in the above table, FPIs have highest stake in Max Healthcare, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Shriram Finance FPI holding (including ADR and GDR) in the BSE-200 Index stood at 21.4 per cent in the September quarter while DII holding in the BSE-200 Index increased to 15.7 per cent in the September quarter from 15.5 per cent in the June quarter.





Stock ownership changes in the September 2023 quarter compared with June 2023 quarter, at quarterly average prices



Coforge, IDFC First Bank, Patanjali Foods, Five Star Business Finance, and Adani Power saw substantial increase in FPI holdings





TCNS Clothing, Adani Enterprises and UPL saw a substantial sequential decline in FPI holdings as seen in the table below



Increase and decrease in MF holding in September 2023 quarter



Coforge, Sula Vineyards and Restaurant Brands Asia saw increase in MF holdings; Supreme Industries, LIC Housing Finance and Ashok Leyland saw decline in MF holdings Source: Prime Database, Bloomberg, BSE, NSE, Kotak Institutional Equities.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd