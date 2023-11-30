Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Equity stocks: What foreign investors bought and sold in September quarter

FPIs bought diversified financials, electric utilities and IT services stocks and sold capital goods and transportation stock.

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 08:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors ( FPIs) bought about $2.4 billion worth of equities in the secondary market in the September quarter of the current fiscal, according to a study by Kotak Institutional. 

FPIs bought diversified financials, electric utilities and IT services stocks and sold capital goods and transportation stock. Domestic Institutional investors ( DIIs) on the other hand, outdid FPIs and bought around $5.1 billion of equities in the September quarter. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DIIs bought stocks in banks, consumer staples and IT services sectors and sold capital goods stocks. 

Ownership patterns at the end of September 2023 and June 2023 quarters (%)

septjune201234

FPI holding (including ADR and GDR) in the BSE-200 Index stood at 21.4 per cent in the September quarter while DII holding in the BSE-200 Index increased to 15.7 per cent in the September quarter from 15.5 per cent in the June quarter.

Companies in which FPIs, MFs, BFIs and retail investors have the highest stake
fpihigheststake


As seen in the above table, FPIs have highest stake in Max Healthcare, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Shriram Finance
Mutual funds have the highest stake in CoForge, Kalpatru Projects, Gateway Distriparks, Federal Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank 

mfholdindw


Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank, Tata Elxsi, YES Bank, Larus Labs are among the companies with the highest percentage of retail holding.

Coforge, IDFC First Bank, Patanjali Foods, Five Star Business Finance, and Adani Power saw substantial increase in FPI holdings 

Stock ownership changes in the September 2023 quarter compared with June 2023 quarter, at quarterly average prices

bbasd


Source: Prime Database, Bloomberg, BSE, NSE, Kotak Institutional Equities.

TCNS Clothing, Adani Enterprises and UPL saw a substantial sequential decline in FPI holdings as seen in the table below

wherenucksdffg

Increase and decrease in MF holding in September 2023 quarter

Coforge, Sula Vineyards and Restaurant Brands Asia saw increase in MF holdings; Supreme Industries, LIC Housing Finance and Ashok Leyland saw decline in MF holdings

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Also Read

MSCI Global Standard index review: Here's how each stock reacted to rejig

At Rs 1.5 trillion, FPI inflows to India since March 2023 highest globally

FPI outflows to be short-lived: Here's where they have been investing

Why FPI holding have hit a 10-year low despite India's strong fundamentals

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

2.5% interest, tax exemption on maturity make gold bonds attractive

All you need to know about White Oak Capital's new large and mid-cap fund

'Indian real estate most preferred in Asia-Pacific for global investors'

Diwali 2023: Beauty product sales up 52%, phones top-selling electronic items

Aadhaar update, MF nomination, special FDs: Dec deadlines you should know

Topics : India FPI FPI indian equities FPI inflows FPI Mutual funds

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 08:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon