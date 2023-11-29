Sensex (0.73%)
66657.82 + 483.62
Nifty (0.69%)
20026.30 + 136.60
Nifty Midcap (0.71%)
42577.05 + 299.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.54%)
6454.70 + 34.60
Nifty Bank (0.91%)
44279.70 + 398.75
Heatmap

Diwali 2023: Beauty product sales up 52%, phones top-selling electronic items

The beauty products category emerged as the top three favourite among the younger demographic with 47 per cent of sales coming from the 18 to 24 years age group

beauty care products

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Beauty products witnessed a 51.51 per cent annual rise in sales this Diwali, according to a report by Assiduus Global Inc., a cross-border e-commerce accelerator for D2C brands. The report released on Tuesday also found that electronics, lifestyle, and beauty products emerged as the top-selling segments during the recent festive shopping trends.

According to the report, the beauty products category emerged as the top three favourite among the younger demographic with 47 per cent of sales coming from the 18 to 24 years age group, followed by 21.27 per cent from the 35 to 44 years age group. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Region-wise, Kerala topped the list in sales of beauty products followed by Karnataka, and Maharashtra. According to the Assiduus, there was a 118 per cent increase in beauty product orders from Kerala compared to Karnataka on Flipkart. 

Among other top-selling categories, Mobile phones, adaptors, and earpods were the top-selling products in the electronics category with brands like Redmi, OnePlus and Boat taking the lead, said the report. 

Further in the lifestyle and beauty segment, face and body creams emerged as top sellers with brands like L'oreal, Nivea and Himalaya taking the lead. 

The Assiduus report also noted that healthcare and nutrition products saw a 86 per cent rise in new shoppers in 2023, compared to just 26 per cent in 2022. However, the segment was not among the top three selling categories on D2C platforms. 

“This is a clear indication of the seismic shift being observed in the healthcare and nutrition segment in the country, with Indian users making more health conscious choices. There is greater awareness and demand for innovative products, with the willingness to spend more on products that can help consumers achieve health goals,” said the report. 

The segment has seen a 31.40 per cent surge in cost per click in 2023 compared to 28 per cent in 2022, underscoring the competition among brands vying for limited space within marketplaces, said the report. 

"India continues to be absolutely phenomenal when it comes to online shopping and increase in new shoppers. Projections by Redseer anticipate a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent, propelling the industry to a staggering $163 billion valuation by 2026.  These forecasts closely align with the observed trends on our platform, reflecting the increasing preference for online shopping among Indians,” said Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO, Assiduus Global Inc.

Also Read

Tresa Motors unveils first electric truck Model V0.1 for global market

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

India's beauty and personal care market to touch $30 billion by 2027

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

HPL Electric & Power freezes at 5% upper circuit on Rs 417-crore order win

Aadhaar update, MF nomination, special FDs: Dec deadlines you should know

No CV points for govt, utility spends: Axis Vistara credit card devalued

Want guaranteed long-term returns? Consider non-par insurance plans

Up to 10% cashback, unlimited lounge access: HSBC credit cards get facelift

Arbitrage vs liquid funds: Why the former has become an investor darling


He further said that there is an exponential rise in sales from Tier 2 and 3 cities in India. 

“The increased engagement of younger generations and the rising interest from smaller cities are pivotal indicators, showcasing the broadening acceptance and accessibility of online shopping across diverse demographics and geographies," said Singh. 
Topics : Indian e-commerce industry e-commerce companies beauty care products electricity sector

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon