European travellers pick Lonavala, New Delhi, Chennai for summer getaways

Agoda reports a 52% rise in accommodation searches by Europeans for travel to Asia, with India seeing a notable 26% increase

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

As summer approaches, new insights from the digital travel platform Agoda show that Asia is a top pick for European travellers. Asia has emerged as the most popular non-European destination, with a significant increase in interest compared to last year. Agoda reports a 52% rise in accommodation searches by Europeans for travel to Asia, with India seeing a notable 26% increase.

Top Asian destinations for Europeans
According to Agoda, the most popular Asian destinations for European travellers are:

1. Thailand
2. Indonesia
3. Japan
4. Malaysia
5. Philippines
6. Vietnam
7. South Korea
8. Singapore
9. India
10. Taiwan

These destinations cater to a variety of interests, from the bustling streets and historic sites of Bangkok to the surfing hotspots of Bali. The UK, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands are the European countries with the highest search rates for travel to Asia.

Rising interest in India

India has become the ninth most popular destination for Europeans. The majority of searches for accommodation in India come from travellers in the UK, followed by Germany, Spain, France, and the Netherlands.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director for the India Subcontinent, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, said, "The increase in searches compared to last year indicates Asia’s growing popularity as a holiday destination among Europeans. The effects of this trend are visible not only in Southeast Asia and Japan but also in India."

Popular Indian destinations

In India, the most searched locations by Europeans are:

Lonavala
New Delhi & NCR
Chennai
Mumbai
Jaipur

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

