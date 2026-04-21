Explained: What Maharashtra's Vertical Property Card means for flat owners

Maharashtra has planned to introduce the Vertical Property Card (VPC), a new legal document that will record every flat owner’s exact share in the land beneath their building. For the first time, apartment owners will be officially recognised not just as occupants of a unit—but as landowners.

Currently, land records list only the landowner, typically the builder or housing society, leaving flat owners without documented rights to the underlying land.

The new initiative is expected to bring greater transparency and security to property ownership in multi-storey buildings.

What is a Vertical Property Card?

A Vertical Property Card is a government-issued property record that:

Links your flat ownership to a defined share in land

Records your ownership in official land records

Acts as a digitally authenticated legal document with a QR code

In simple terms, it converts your ownership from:

“I own a flat in a building”

to

“I own a share of land + a flat built on it”

" The VPC is akin to creating a unique identification number for every residential unit within a building—similar in concept to an Aadhaar number. Once implemented, this system can serve as a foundational layer for integrating and mapping multiple data points," said Pankaj Kapoor, founder and MD of Liases Foras, a real estate consultancy firm.

Such a unique ID would significantly enhance transparency and efficiency by:

Reducing fraud through clear ownership tracking

Enabling seamless mapping of transactions over time

Linking mortgage and financing records

Supporting accurate property valuation

Streamlining taxation and compliance

Providing a reliable history of past transactions

Overall, it would bring much-needed clarity, standardization, and traceability to the real estate ecosystem.

"The new VPC fills in a decades-old vacuum in urban land records. In the past, the state's Property Card only showed the plot and the whole building. There was no government document that listed individual flat owners as rights holders in their own right. The VPC changes this by giving each flat its own digital ownership record in the official land registry," said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

What exactly will the card show?

The VPC is designed to be detailed and tamper-proof. It will include:

Your name as owner

Carpet area of your flat

Total building area

Your exact share in land (e.g., 1/150 or specific sq. ft. share)

Property group details (like survey/group number)

Digital signature + QR code for authentication

Example:

If a building stands on 10,000 sq ft of land and has 100 flats, your card may show something like:

800 sq ft flat + 100 sq ft land share

"The card has the owner's name, the flat's carpet area, the actual land share in square feet, building information and a QR-coded digital signature to stop fraud or tampering. Every new flat in Maharashtra must get one starting on January 1, 2026. Housing societies will accept applications for the card until December 2027 for a small charge," said Kumar.

Why this is a big deal

For decades, India’s property system has had a gap:

Land records recognise land parcels but not individual flats in buildings

This means:

Flat owners don’t directly appear in land records

Ownership is routed through societies or builders



The VPC fixes this by introducing “vertical ownership”—splitting land rights across floors and apartments.

This is why it’s being seen as a structural reform in urban property rights.

"There are a lot of practical benefits. Banks can check ownership with just one verified document, which speeds up the process of getting a home loan. Because individual ownership shares are clearly on record, negotiations for redevelopment become more open. The processes of resale and inheritance, which used to take months, can now be done much faster. Maharashtra is the first state to try flat-wise land records on this size, and many people think that the model would be used all around the country," said Kumar.

A key shift: Flat owner = landowner

Under the new system:

You are no longer just a flat owner

You become a legal stakeholder in the land

This brings urban property ownership closer to how rural land is recorded—where each owner has a defined share in official records.

In Maharashtra, this will also reflect in records similar to the “property card” or land register (like the 7/12 extract equivalent for urban areas).

"The new card would serve as a legal document showing two main things clearly:

The total land area of the entire building.

Your individual share of that land is clearly mentioned. This is the most important part.

As per officials from the revenue department, once this is done, it will help avoid disputes and make all property transactions very simple," said Magicbricks in a note.

Newly constructed buildings and MahaRERA-registered projects will receive the card automatically, while existing housing societies will need to apply for it. The government plans to implement the system in phases, with a full rollout expected this year.

“17th passage” entry: What it means

A major change is that flat owners’ names will be entered into official land records—often referred to as the “17th passage” (property register entry).

This will include:

Property group number

Individual share (e.g., 1/120)

Ownership details

" While Indian cities have expanded vertically, our record systems have remained horizontal and anchored to underlying land parcels rather than individual units. This initiative bridges a critical gap by creating a formalized, government-backed ownership record for each apartment, detailing the owner's name, exact carpet area, proportionate land share, and any active encumbrances," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. This is similar to how farmers’ land shares are recorded—bringing legal clarity to urban property ownership.

When will you get it?

For new flats

Mandatory from January 1, 2026

Developers must issue VPCs automatically

For existing flats

Around 2 crore flat owners can apply

Window open until December 2027

Cost: ₹500 per flat

Applications will be routed through housing societies

Why the government is introducing this

The reform aims to solve long-standing issues in urban property:

1. Unclear land ownership: Flat owners had indirect rights—now they get direct, recorded ownership

2. Builder-related disputes: Especially in redevelopment projects where land rights become contentious

3. Loan and documentation hurdles: Banks often require multiple documents to verify ownership

4. Inheritance complications: Transfer of property can become legally messy without clear land linkage

The VPC aims to simplify all of this. "In land-constrained, dense urban clusters, this unambiguous record of rights is likely to act as a catalyst for urban regeneration. It may simplify consensus-building, reducing the friction and delays typically associated with complex redevelopment projects," said Magazine.

Will it replace your sale deed?

No.

Sale deed = proof of transaction