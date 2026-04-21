PPF for children decoded: Limits, tax breaks, and withdrawal rules
Public provident fund for children explained: Account opening, Rs 1.5 lakh limit, tax benefits, withdrawal rules decoded
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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A child’s Public Provident Fund (PPF) account comes with strict contribution caps, a long lock-in, and tax-free returns but missteps on limits and withdrawals can dilute its benefits.
Why PPF for a child still finds favour
PPF remains a low-risk, government-backed savings option with an interest rate currently at 7.1 per cent (reviewed quarterly). It falls under the exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) category, meaning:
- Contributions qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act
- Interest earned is tax-free
- Maturity proceeds are fully tax-free
For parents planning long-term goals such as education, PPF offers predictability, though returns may lag market-linked instruments over time.
How to open a PPF account for a minor
A PPF account for a child can be opened by a parent or legal guardian at a bank or post office. The process is straightforward:
- Submit an application form with KYC documents (Aadhaar, address proof, photograph)
- Open the account in the minor’s name, operated by the guardian
- Many banks allow digital account opening through net banking
- Once the child turns 18, the account must be converted into a regular (major) account with fresh documentation.
A key restriction: Only one PPF account per individual is allowed, including minors.
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Contribution rules: Where most investors slip
The biggest area of confusion is the annual contribution limit.
- The maximum deposit allowed is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year
- This limit is combined across all PPF accounts held by an individual, including accounts opened for children
In effect, parents cannot separately invest Rs 1.5 lakh each into a child’s PPF account.
Illustration:
- If both parents contribute Rs 75,000 each → total Rs 1.5 lakh → fully eligible
- If both contribute Rs 1.5 lakh each → total Rs 3 lakh → excess not eligible for tax benefits
- If a parent splits investment between own and child’s account → combined cap remains Rs 1.5 lakh
Any contribution beyond the limit does not earn tax benefits and may complicate compliance.
Tax treatment
Money invested in a child’s PPF account is treated as a gift. Under clubbing provisions, income from such investments is typically added to the higher-earning parent’s income.
However, since PPF interest is fully tax-exempt, this clubbing rule does not create any additional tax liability, a structural advantage over many other instruments.
Lock-in, tenure and extension
PPF is designed for long-term accumulation:
- Initial tenure: 15 years
- Can be extended indefinitely in blocks of 5 years
- Extension requires a formal request; it is not automatic
- During extension, investors can either continue contributions or keep the account without fresh deposits.
Loan and liquidity options
While PPF is largely illiquid, it offers limited flexibility:
- Loan facility available after one year, up to 25 per cent of balance
- A second loan is allowed only after the first is repaid
- This can provide short-term liquidity without breaking the investment.
Withdrawal rules explained
There are three types of withdrawals in PPF:
1. Partial withdrawal
- Allowed after five years
- Up to 50 per cent of balance can be withdrawn
- For minors, withdrawal requires a declaration that funds are for the child’s benefit
2. Premature closure
- Allowed after five years, but only under specific conditions such as:
- Higher education
- Medical emergencies
- Change in residency status
- Carries a 1 percentage point reduction in interest rate
3. Full withdrawal
- Permitted after maturity (15 years)
- Entire corpus is tax free
Where PPF fits in a child’s portfolio
PPF works best as a stable, debt-oriented component in a child-focused financial plan. However, it may not be sufficient on its own for long-term goals like higher education, where inflation is high.
Parents typically combine it with:
- Equity mutual funds for growth
- Targeted schemes such as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (for girl children)
- Fixed deposits for short-term needs
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:37 PM IST