Fabindia leases Rakesh Roshan's Andheri West property for ₹14.5 lakh/month

Fabindia leases Rakesh Roshan's Andheri West property for ₹14.5 lakh/month

Rs 87-Lakh deposit, 5 car parks: Inside Fabindia's New Andheri West lease deal

With experience centres inside its stores and a new loyalty programme, Fabindia is looking to engage more deeply with millennial customers

Under the terms of the deal, the lease period is 60 months, with Fabindia’s lock-in at 15 months, while the licensors have a 60-month lock-in.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Fabindia has signed a five-year lease for a premium retail space in Andheri West, Mumbai, taking up 6,389.47 sq ft (carpet area) in De Mall on Veera Desai Road, at a starting monthly rent of ₹14.5 lakh, according to data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The space, owned by Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan, was registered on December 9, 2025, with Fabindia as the licensee. The agreement includes five car parkings and a security deposit of ₹87 lakh. The starting monthly rent works out to ₹227 per sq ft.
 
Rent Escalation Structure
 
Year 1: ₹14.5 lakh per month

Year 2: ₹15 lakh per month
 
Year 3: ₹16 lakh per month
 
Years 4 & 5: ₹18.4 lakh per month
 
The lease marks yet another notable retail expansion in Mumbai's western suburbs, where demand for large, high-quality spaces from national lifestyle brands has remained strong despite rising rentals. 
Last month, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan),  purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. All five office units were purchased in a building named Vaidya West World One Aeropolis from Vaidya Spaces Private Limited, as per the documents.
 
The transaction for all five office units on the eighth floor of the building was registered on November 19, 2025.
 
The first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,259 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.64 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 2.83 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,089 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 4.85 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,869 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Furthermore, the fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs. 5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 2,033 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The fifth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.43 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,322 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 20.62 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
According to SquareYards, Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.
     

Topics : Fabindia

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Personal Finance
