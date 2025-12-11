Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Guwahati fire remains untamed for over 33 hrs, multiple agencies struggle

Guwahati fire remains untamed for over 33 hrs, multiple agencies struggle

Water tenders from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Guwahati Refinery also joined the efforts to douse the blaze, while NDRF was called in to assist with their high-tech smoke reduction machine

So far, only one firefighter has sustained a minor injury and was treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital | Representative image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

A massive fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Guwahati remained untamed for over 33 hours even as more than two dozen fire tenders have been struggling to douse the blaze, a senior official said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at Swagata Square Complex in ABC Point around 12.30 am on Wednesday. The multi-storey building houses SBI's zonal office, commercial branch and the premium banking branch, and a shopping mall, 'Sohum Emporia'.

More than 25 fire tenders have been struggling for more than 33 hours. Water tenders from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Guwahati Refinery also joined the efforts to douse the blaze, while NDRF was called in to assist with their high-tech smoke reduction machine.

 

Apart from Guwahati, fire tenders came from Morigaon, Kamrup and Nalbari districts, as well, while more vehicles were on the way from Darrang.

"The fire is still raging on the sixth floor. We are trying to douse it," a senior official of the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) told PTI.

Smoke is also billowing from the second floor, where the fire originated at the godown of the shopping mall, he added.

"The fire is now at the backside of the building. However, due to non-adherence to safety norms while construction, fire tenders are unable to reach the rear," another official said.

He said the authorities concerned did not enforce required safety norms while permitting a commercial structure of this size.

So far, only one firefighter has sustained a minor injury and was treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

"Our boys immediately responded to the fire call post midnight on Wednesday and reached the spot within 15 minutes. We could stop the fire from spreading," the F&ES official said.

"The fire originated at the godown of the mall on the second floor, where a lot of inflammable materials and clothes were stored," he added.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a statement, said fire personnel are attempting to control the spread of fire and prevent it from reaching the lower floors.

"Due to zero visibility and heavy smoke, the fire could not be controlled effectively in the initial stage. The building premises and surrounding areas have been secured. Evacuation protocols were initiated for safety," it added.

ASDMA said that preliminary observation suggests significant damage to the affected floors, but a detailed assessment will be done once the fire is fully controlled.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

