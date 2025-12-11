Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Office tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for Rs 5000 crore

Office tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for Rs 5000 crore

The project - 'SHAHRUKHZ by Danube', located on Sheikh Zayed Road - is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore and will be completed by 2029.

On Friday, Khan attended the grand launch event in Mumbai with the founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan.

On Friday, Khan attended the grand launch event in Mumbai with the founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In one of Dubai’s biggest commercial real estate deals this year, Danube Group has sold out a one-million sq ft premium office tower named after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, clocking over Rs 5,000 crore in sales amid soaring demand for Grade A office space in the emirate.
 
The project — ‘SHAHRUKHZ by Danube’, located on Sheikh Zayed Road — is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore and will be completed by 2029. 
Reportedly, Shahrukhz Danube will boost grand interiors as a 56-storey premium commercial building with 40+ amenities. The property will also include a state of Khan in his iconic DDLJ pose, spreading his arms at the entrance.
 
 
Spanning over 1 million square feet of built-up area, the property is said to be completed by the second quarter of 2029. The property prices is said to be starting at $460,000. 
Shahrukhz by Danube is a landmark 55-storey premium commercial tower being developed by Danube Properties on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road,

Also Read

Rupee

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹3,500 cr via QIP to fund expansion plans

Rupee

Sumadhura Group inks ₹600 cr pact with T'gana to develop 100-acre project

Top Luxury

Top Luxury IT/ITES Projects in Noida: Exotica One32 Leads the Pack

KT Jithendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Birla Estates

Birla Estates aims for top 3 spot in core markets with ₹45,000 cr pipeline

real estate, realty firms

Birla Estates' premium Gurugram proj worth ₹1,800 cr sold out in 24 hrs

   
At a packed launch event on Tuesday night at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, attended by nearly 7,000 brokers and industry participants, Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan announced that the tower had been fully sold out. Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the event, recalled his long-standing bond with the city.
 
“To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is both an honour and a reminder of how generosity and vision can come together. Dubai has always embraced me with warmth — it's a city built on courage, imagination and the belief that nothing is impossible,” Khan said. 
The project offers more than one million square feet of Grade-A office space designed for global businesses, startups and corporate headquarters.
 
Sales exceed expectations
 
Danube has recorded AED 2.1 billion (over Rs 5,000 crore) in pre-launch sales — far surpassing initial projections. Sajan said the project cost would be financed through internal accruals and customer advances.
 
“The commercial project is set to become one of the most prestigious business landmarks in Dubai,” said Sajan, who was born in Mumbai and moved to Dubai decades ago. He hinted that more towers named after Shah Rukh Khan could be launched, given the success of the first.  Standout feature  The project’s standout features include a helicopter pad on the 56th floor, 40+ premium amenities, 1,000+ parking spaces, 13 high-speed elevators and exclusive lounges on the 33rd and 55th floors, creating a high-end corporate environment for global businesses and investors
 
Strong demand and scarcity of Grade A office space
 
According to Adel Sajan, Managing Director of Danube Group, the celebrity-branded commercial tower was conceptualised after studying more than 100 prime office projects globally.
 
Of the one million sq ft planned, more than 900,000 sq ft will be office space — a segment that is witnessing a supply crunch in Dubai.
 
“There is a scarcity of Grade A office space in the city even as demand from multinational companies remains extremely strong,” Adel said. He added that both the commercial and residential segments of Dubai’s property market should remain buoyant in the coming years.
 
Danube’s expanding real estate footprint
 
Danube Properties, part of the diversified Danube Group founded in 1993, entered the real estate business only in 2014. Since then, it has launched 40 projects, with 18 already delivered and the remainder under construction.
 
This year, the company expects to notch property sales of Rs 22,000 crore, with Indian buyers contributing around 25% of total demand — a testament to the continued appetite for Dubai real estate among affluent Indians.

More From This Section

Travel Insurance Coverage

IndiGo chaos exposes truth: Your travel insurance may still not save you

g-sec, mutual fund, debt fund

Don't be fazed by one-year return; ELSS long-term record is robustpremium

Q1FY26 GDP growth, India GDP April June 2025, India economic growth Q1FY26, factory output slowdown India, India private capex trends, farm sector growth India, India services sector growth, Q1FY26 industrial output, rural demand India 2025, urban de

Kerala government holiday list 2026: Key dates of bank and office closures

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

Cyber-crime cases can't trigger full bank account freezes, rules HC

Unlike legacy credit cards that concentrate rewards on select use cases, this offering integrates credit seamlessly into the UPI ecosystem while maintaining disciplined credit access through employer-linked payroll verification.

Pay Day just got pricier: New credit card offers 37.5% Salary Day rewards

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon