Fight scams and spam, report fraudulent messages to govt's Chakshu website

Cybercriminals use fake text messages or emails to lure victims into sharing sensitive banking information. To foil them, the Indian government has introduced Chakshu, an online platform that lets citizens report suspicious messages and calls as well as unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) / spam calls and messages received within the last 30 days and three days, respectively.
What is Chakshu
Chakshu is part of the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) Sanchar Saathi portal. It allows users to flag potential cyber fraud and helps the authorities take action against fraudsters. The initiative is aimed at protecting consumers from scams like fake KYC updates, lottery frauds, or calls seeking OTPs and bank details.
Why reporting matters
When you report a fraudulent message or call, it helps the DoT trace and block suspicious phone numbers or websites. This, in turn, protects thousands of others from falling victim to similar scams. With India’s digital payment ecosystem expanding rapidly, collective action by users is crucial to build safer online spaces.
How to file complain on Chakshu
The reporting process is simple and takes only a few minutes.
Step 1: Visit https://sancharsaathi.gov.in.
Also Read
Step 2: Click on the Chakshu option.
Step 3: Select ‘Report Suspected Fraud Communication’
Step 4: Fill in details like the sender’s number/email ID, date and time of the message/call, and the content of the message.
Step 5: Submit the complaint.
You can also upload screenshots or any other evidence to strengthen the report.
Stay vigilant
Consumers should avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing OTPs, PINs, or account details over calls or SMS. Instead, verify communications directly with banks or service providers. Using features like Chakshu ensures fraudsters are identified and curbed before they cause wider damage.