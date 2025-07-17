Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thane housing prices soar 46% in 3 years-Should you still buy here?

Thane housing prices soar 46% in 3 years-Should you still buy here?

Around 44% of Thane's residential supply is in the Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.6 Cr. budget segment, which will likely dominate the market going forward given the prevailing capital value trends in the region

real estate

Representative Image: Thane’s steady capital values growth has largely been fuelled by infrastructure upgrades that have ignited homebuyer interest | Photo: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Thane is no longer just a Mumbai suburb—it’s a booming residential hub. Over the past three years, average home prices in Thane have jumped a steep 46%, from ₹13,550/sq. ft. in Q2 2022 to ₹19,800/sq. ft. as of Q2 2025, according to a new ANAROCK report titled “Thane: The Rising Star of MMR Real Estate.” 
Real Estate Snapshot
 
Between FY 2020 and FY 2025, Thane saw steady capital value growth fuelled by infrastructure upgrades and rising homebuyer interest, with under-construction homes outperforming ready units in 2025

Also Read

Raj Thackeray,Raj

7 MNS workers detained for assaulting food vendor over not speaking Marathi

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Maharashtra logs 13 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; tally hits 2,462

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers buys 6.28-acre land parcel in Thane for ₹172.48 crore

Mumbai Local trains

4 dead, 6 injured after passengers fall from overcrowded Mumbai local train

Fraud, Scam

Thane builder duped of Rs 2.7 crore in loan fraud; police launch probe

         
  But what does this mean for long-term homebuyers? Is it too late to enter this fast-appreciating market?
 
 
"Thane’s steady capital values growth has largely been fuelled by infrastructure upgrades that have ignited homebuyer interest. Demand for under-construction homes  outperforms ready-to-move-in units in 2025 so far, largely because the  city offers luxury homes at relatively affordable prices in contrast to  Mumbai’s prime markets," said Aayush Puri, Head – ANAROCK Channel Partners(ACP) & ANACITY.
 
A total of 65,800 units were launched in Thane between FY 2020 to FY  2025, finds the report. Nearly 45% of the overall new supply in this  period comprises of 2BHKs, followed by 42% of 1BHKs. 3BHKs  comprise a 11% share, and 4BHKs just 2%
 
 What’s Fueling Thane’s Property Boom?
Massive Infrastructure Push: With projects worth ₹59,000 crore underway—including new metro lines, road upgrades, and connectivity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and beyond—Thane’s accessibility is rapidly improving.
 
Affordable Luxury: A 2BHK in Thane (~650 sq. ft.) costs around ₹1.25 crore—at least 78% cheaper than a similar unit in Mumbai’s western suburbs.
 
Post-Covid Momentum: New housing supply surged 103% in FY23 over FY20, and sales jumped 78% by FY24, with 19,600 units sold.
 
Buyer Preferences: Smaller, Smarter, and Skyscraper Living
Between FY2020 and FY2025:
 
2BHKs accounted for 45% of new launches.
 
1BHKs came in close at 42%.
 
Only 11% of launches were 3BHKs and just 2% were 4BHKs, reflecting demand for budget-conscious homes.
 
Vertical growth is booming too—Thane now has 89 residential towers with 40+ floors, reflecting rising land scarcity and urban densification.
 
Why Investors Are Still Interested
Grade A Confidence: 47% of new supply is from top-tier developers, ensuring quality and buyer trust.
 
Mid-Budget Sweet Spot: 44% of supply is priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.6 crore—a range that suits both end-users and investors.
 
Consistent Demand: In Q1 FY26 alone, 3,130 homes were sold against 2,910 new launches—a healthy absorption rate.
 
“Thane is not just a satellite city anymore—it’s a value-rich real estate magnet,” said Puri. 
 
"We are seeing a strong market inclination towards smaller  residential units. On that front, Thane is at least 78% more affordable  than suburban Mumbai. For instance, a 2BHK home with an average  carpet area of 650 sq. ft. costs about INR 1.25 Cr, while in Mumbai’s  central suburbs it will cost around INR 2.11 Cr. In the western suburbs, it  goes as high as INR 2.36 Cr – and this is just the BSP, not factoring in  GST, registration, and other charges," Puri added.
 
Where Is the Action?
Top 5 high-growth micro-markets:
 
Panchpakhadi & Naupada (Thane Central)
 
Pokhran Road
 
Majiwada-Balkum
 
Kolshet Road
 
Kasarvadavali
 
These zones dominate new launches and are emerging as investment hotspots thanks to proximity to transport corridors and social infrastructure.
 
At what price?
Around 44% of Thane’s residential supply is in the Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.6 Cr. budget segment, which will likely dominate the market  going forward given the prevailing capital value trends in the region, as per Anarock.
 
Bottom Line: Should You Buy in Thane?
Yes, if you want a long-term asset with solid appreciation potential—and especially if you're priced out of Mumbai’s prime areas. The sweet spot remains 1–2BHKs in well-connected zones, ideally with upcoming infrastructure and from reputed developers.
 
But be cautious of overpaying—prices have surged fast, and new supply is catching up. Focus on projects with clear delivery timelines and long-term growth prospects.
 
 Tip for First-Time Buyers: Use Thane’s price differential to your advantage. Opt for under-construction homes from trusted names for the best value. Just remember to factor in GST and other hidden costs before signing.
 

More From This Section

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates in July: PSU banks start at 7.35%, private lenders at 7.90%

Net leasing in ofice real estate set to hit all-time high by FY26: Crisil

Net leasing in ofice real estate set to hit all-time high by FY26: Crisil

BSE, Markets insights, stock market

Market cap drops, opportunities rise: What investors can't miss in 2025

Fixed Deposit

FD rates in July 2025: These 12 banks still offer up to 8.5% returns

Godrej Properties

Tier II boost: Godrej buys 50 acres in Raipur for premium plotted project

Topics : Thane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon